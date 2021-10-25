STU BUTCHER
ERIE — On senior night for eight Red Devils, Erie busted the game wide open with a 31-0 first quarter outburst en route to a 51-0 blanking of Neodesha in district and Tri-Valley League action.
The Red Devils coasted to a 44-0 halftime lead, then tacked on one second half score during a running clock.
Coach Eddie Kearns was pleased with the final regular season game.
“It was a super effort by everybody,” he said. “Five different people scored and defense stepped up and shut them down.”
Kearns noted the Blue Streaks put together just a few first downs.
Meanwhile, Quinten Headley and Cayce Welch scored two touchdowns apiece.
Coach Kearns said with the assistance of strong play by the line, Dakota Becker, Gavin Reissig and Bryce DeMeritt, the rest of the defense was able to get to the football exceptionally well.
In addition, Riley Hays was able to tack on some extra points.
Up Next
Erie, 3-5 and 2-3 in the district, draws a tough, undefeated Wellsville team (8-0) next Friday night in the Class 2A playoffs.
