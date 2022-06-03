A yearly summer occurrence for more than a decade, the True Blue wrestling camp featured clinicians from the Oklahoma State wrestling team at Chanute High School this week. With the goal of building fundamentals in southeast Kansas wrestlers, the camp hosted by the Blue Comet wrestling team featured nearly 120 wrestlers.
“Ultimately the goal is to get all SEK wrestling better,” Albright said. “Unfortunately some people think it’s just for Chanute to get better, but it’s not. If we want to be good, our league opponents need to be good, we need to be battle-tested.”
13 years ago, Chanute head coach Andy Albright was approached by his then-assistant coach Sean Leroy with the idea of hosting a camp in southeast Kansas.
“I wish I could claim it was my idea,” Albright said with a laugh. “Sean suggested to me, ‘Hey, instead of us always going everywhere, let’s bring it to us.’ The first year it started out really small, and obviously it has grown over the years.”
One specific area of growth that excited the 12-time league champion coach was the increase in female participants over the past few years, as roughly 30-40 of the 2022 camp’s attendees were girls.
“This year, we’re probably at about a third girls out of the almost 120 kids that are here,” Albright said. “That's pretty awesome. It really shows you what the girls wrestling movement has going on.”
For the first few summers, Albright and other area coaches stepped up to teach a session. Since then, the camp has graduated to hosting Olympians like John Smith and Jake Varner, as well as numerous NCAA champions along the way.
Originally running a single session per day for five days, things have evolved over time with the True Blue camp. The camp has since transitioned to a three-session, three-day setup, relying solely on the Oklahoma State wrestling team for its clinicians.
“Coach (Zack) Esposito suggested to me to do an Okie state camp here in Kansas, so that’s what we moved to,” Albright said. “So now we’re learning what Oklahoma State does, and learning basic skills and drills that they use at the university level.”
This year, Esposito, along with two-time national champion Chris Perry and four-time All-American Tyler Caldwell ran the show.
The camp featured a morning and afternoon session for high school wrestlers, with a mid-morning session for all other wrestlers.
“We’re grateful we have a facility that is kinda central where we can get mats down, use the wrestling room and gyms,” Albright said. “It’s pretty awesome that our school district believes in this effort.”
