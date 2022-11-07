HERMITAGE, Mo. — A pair of teams from Chanute finished top-3 at the 2022 Good Old Boys Bass Club Classic on Pomme de Terre lake in Hermitage, Mo. over the weekend. Chanute resident Mike Bogle brought home first, while the duo of Lloyd Lemieux and Ron Umbarger claimed third place.

The Good Old Boys Bass Club of Neosho, Mo. hosted their club classic on Nov. 5-6, welcoming teams who qualified for the club classic at one of eight tournaments through the 2021-22 season.

