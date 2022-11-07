HERMITAGE, Mo. — A pair of teams from Chanute finished top-3 at the 2022 Good Old Boys Bass Club Classic on Pomme de Terre lake in Hermitage, Mo. over the weekend. Chanute resident Mike Bogle brought home first, while the duo of Lloyd Lemieux and Ron Umbarger claimed third place.
The Good Old Boys Bass Club of Neosho, Mo. hosted their club classic on Nov. 5-6, welcoming teams who qualified for the club classic at one of eight tournaments through the 2021-22 season.
Fishing alone, Bogle earned the top spot in the tournament with a two-day total of 20.94 pounds. First place money was $850. Bogle netted an extra $100 thanks to a day one big bass of 4.43 pounds.
Brian Petty of Joplin, Mo. and Kent Crain of Baxter Springs caught the day two big bass for $100 on their way to a second place finish with 20.15 pounds, worth $400.
Lemieux and Umbarger were a close third place with 19.36 pounds, netting the duo $310.
The Good Old Boys Bass Club kicks off their 2022-23 season with a tournament on Stockton Lake on Nov. 19. Contact Jo McDaniel at 417-434-3085 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.