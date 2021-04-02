ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Neosho dropped its eighth baseball game in a row after losing two games to Labette in a doubleheader on the road Thursday afternoon.
The losing streak is the longest for the college in at least the last 11 years. And it’s the first time since 2018 that NCCC has lost back-to-back games to Labette. In the opener, the Panthers fell short 3-2 and in the nightcap it was 10-8 Labette.
In Game 1, NCCC freshman catcher Ivan Witt continued his hitting streak at six games with a 1-for-3 day with an RBI, including his fourth double of the year. Sophomore centerfielder Khalil Thrasher had a two-game hit streak after his 1-for-3 performance. Freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers hit for the first time in six games after going 2-for-3.
The Panthers overall hit five times to Labette’s six. NCCC had four errors to Labette’s three.
“Tons of mistakes, such as walking too many hitters, not scoring our guys that were on base,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “We are in a skid, but we are close. We need to start doing things right
more often. Silver lining: We will be used to playing in close games.”
NCCC starting pitcher Taylor Parrett, who struck out 11 (37 overall), walked two, and allowed two earned runs and five hits in seven innings pitched, was replaced by freshman reliever Nathan Hungate in the bottom of the eighth.
Parrett struck out Luke Wolgamott. Labette’s Enrique Serrano reached on an error by Thrasher in centerfield, which allowed him to advance to second. Boone Lasater then reached on an error by sophomore third baseman Andrew Brautman, which allowed Serrano to advance to third. With the game tied at 2-2, Joel Schibi, who pinch hit for Landry Delgado, singled and scored an unearned run. That promptly ended the game in extra innings at 3-2.
Lasater went 2-for-4. Former NCCC first baseman and current Labette first baseman Wolgamott went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a solo home run in Game 1. He then went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two, two-run homers in Game 2.
NCCC scoring plays
NCCC struck first thanks to sophomore shortstop Daegan Brady scoring on an error by Labette centerfielder Grant Yates in the top of the first. Witt in the top of the seventh hit an RBI-double that scored Thrasher, which tied the score at 2.
Game 2
NCCC suffered its eighth loss in a row, with a walk-off run for the fourth time in five games.
The game was lost 10-8 in the bottom of the seventh. With the score 8-8 with one out in the bottom of the seventh, freshman reliever Jordan Linderer gave up a two-run homer to Lasater. One of those final runs was unearned because Serrano reached on an error.
“...Throw strikes always, field routine baseballs and make more contact as hitters, especially with dudes on base,” Murry said. “I sound like a broken record, but we continue to make the exact same mistakes and it is up to us collectively to make that change.”
Witt continued his hitting streak at seven games after going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a home run – his fourth of the year. Freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin was 1-for-4 with a grand slam for five home runs on the year. Brady was 1-for-3 with two RBIs with a two-run homer – his first of the year. The team had five hits overall to Labette’s eight.
Freshman starting pitcher Jack Ebright struck out eight (36 on the year), while walking one, and allowing four earned runs and six hits in 5 innings. Linderer struck out one, walked two, and allowed four earned runs and two hits in 1 1/3 innings.
NCCC posted a big top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 8. The action started when Labette pitcher Bryan Hulme loaded the bases but was replaced by Nate Adams, who struck out freshman designated hitter Drew Miller. Thrasher walked and freshman outfielder Jacob Nevels scored for an NCCC run. A batter later, Lundgrin in that 5-hole belted a grand salami to tie the game at 8.
But Labette came back in the bottom of the inning and won the game by two runs.
NCCC (10-13, 5-9) will next play Labette (5-15, 3-7) today at 1 and 3 pm at Hudson Field.
