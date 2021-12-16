Koester detonates for career-high 41 points

Chanute High star forward Kam Koester drives the lane during the first half of Tuesday night’s thrilling overtime victory over Fort Scott. 

 Photo by Matt Resnick | Tribune

By Matt Resnick

matt@chanute.com

FORT SCOTT — Kam Koester’s superb performance lifted the Chanute Blue Comets to an ultra-dramatic overtime victory over league rival Fort Scott Tuesday evening, 73-63.

The Tigers were unable to contain Koester, as the 6-foot-2 senior forward detonated for a career-high 41 points.

The Blue Comets got off to a sluggish offensive start, as the Tigers opened the contest on a 15-5 blitz. Chanute climbed back into the game in the second quarter, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Koester and his brother Larsen Koester knotted the contest at 24 apiece. Collin Thomas’ short jumper at the halftime horn handed Fort Scott a 29-28 edge.

The Blue Comets came out hot in the second half, as Koester’s 3-ball from the right wing gave Chanute its largest lead of the evening at 34-30. From there, the teams continued to exchange leads throughout the third quarter, as a Kaiden Seamster 3-pointer put the Blue Comets in front 40-39.

Fort Scott regained control of the contest late in the fourth and held a 52-48 advantage with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Larsen Koester’s traditional 3-point play with 1:34 remaining trimmed Chanute’s deficit to a point. Looking to milk the clock, Fort Scott’s Spencer Goldston was sent to the charity strip, extending the Tigers’ lead to 54-51.

Inbounding from underneath their own basket with 9.3 seconds remaining, Kam Koester found himself with the ball on the left wing, and calmly buried a three in the face of a Fort Scott defender.

Chanute dominated the four-minute extra session from start to finish, as Koester opened the period with consecutive triples, quickly stretching the Blue Comet advantage to six.

Larsen Koester, meanwhile, salted the contest away from the free throw line, as the sweet-shooting southpaw drained seven of eight free throw attempts en route to the thrilling 10-point victory.

“I really didn’t know that I had that many points,” Kam Koester said of his 41-point outing. “Even though I hit quite a few three’s in the fourth quarter and overtime, my teammates also kept feeding me down low.”

Koester said he was not feeling any pressure in the waning moments of regulation, prior to draining the game-tying three.

 
Blue Comet head coach Devon Crabtree said he elected not to call a timeout to design a play. The primary reason is that he did not want to allow Fort Scott a short reprieve to set their defense for the final play.
 
"A lot of times I just let our guys play," Crabtree said. "They know the situation, and what we need to do."
 
The Koester brothers combined for 62 points and eight 3-pointers.
 
"They're scoring the ball at a high clip for us right now," Crabtree said. "We just have to find some other guys that can help us out when teams start locking in on them." 

The victory moves Chanute to 3-0 on the season.

