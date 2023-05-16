Chanute BASE @ Ottawa (Regionals) 5.16.23 - Plaque
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune
Chanute BASE @ Ottawa (Regionals) 5.16.23 - Celebration

The Chanute Blue Comets celebrate after junior Kolby Baker, right, scores during the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Baseball Championships in Ottawa on Tuesday.

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

OTTAWA — The Chanute Blue Comets are headed back to the state baseball tournament for the ninth time since 1994. The 11th-seeded Blue Comets knocked off sixth-seeded Topeka-Hayden, 6-4, and third-seeded Ottawa, 6-3, en route to a regional championship here Tuesday.

Chanute BASE @ Ottawa (Regionals) 5.16.23 - Rhett Smith

Chanute junior Rhett Smith (1) stretches to deliver a pitch during the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Baseball Championships in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Chanute BASE @ Ottawa (Regionals) 5.16.23 - Kris Harding

Chanute freshman Kris Harding (10) catches an Ottawa baserunner stealing during the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Baseball Championships in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments