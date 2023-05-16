View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
OTTAWA — The Chanute Blue Comets are headed back to the state baseball tournament for the ninth time since 1994. The 11th-seeded Blue Comets knocked off sixth-seeded Topeka-Hayden, 6-4, and third-seeded Ottawa, 6-3, en route to a regional championship here Tuesday.
“It’s amazing, this is kinda surreal right now,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said after the wins. “I had the belief in the boys, but now that they took care of it, it’s an awesome feeling.”
The storyline of each matchup was fairly similar. Chanute posted early runs before falling behind, needing a late burst of offense to take the win.
Chanute went up 3-1 after two innings before Topeka-Hayden exchanged pitchers, bringing in their high-velocity ace to silence the Blue Comets for the next four innings. Ortiz noted that with a matchup against Ottawa looming in the finals, both teams were trying to stay away from using their top pitchers in the first game.
A leadoff walk in the seventh inning led to extra-base, RBI-hits from juniors Lars Koester, Nathan Meisch and Luke Noonan to take the lead.
“They probably get sick of it, but we always talk about our approach and how we need the first guy on base,” Ortiz said. “When we’re getting people on early and scoring runs, it’s huge and it helps them know what they can do.”
The early-and-often approach has been Chanute’s game plan all season, but it has been an ever-moving goal post until recently. According to Ortiz, the approach is finally in a good place.
“We were finally staying short to the ball,” he said. “When we’re popping out, we have these long, drawn-out swings. Everybody had some really good at-bats tonight.”
In the late matchup, Chanute found themselves trailing 2-1 after the first inning. Ottawa’s pitcher then found his groove and blanked Chanute over the next three innings.
The early-and-often mantra returned in the fifth inning, when Noonan got things rolling again with a leadoff single. Meisch, senior Parker Manly and junior Rhett Smith then drove in a combined five runs to regain the lead for good.
Smith was a workhorse on the evening, going 4-for-7 with an RBI at the plate while tossing 7 2-3 innings on the mound. After suffering a hand injury midway through the basketball season, Smith was ready to get back to work this spring.
“I just wanted to do my best for these seniors because we’ve been playing together since we were eight,” Smith said.
Winning the regional title planted an everlasting smile on Smith’s face, as did his performance in the batters’ box.
“I was just trying to put the bat on the ball and get on base because they (got kinda nervous) when we put the ball in play,” Smith said. “The conditions and wet turf can make for some bad hops, so I was just trying to get something in play and give us a chance to get runners around.”
Smith was also locked in on the mound, allowing just two runs on five hits.
“Our pitching was awesome again,” Ortiz said. “Parker did awesome in the first game and Rhett threw a total of eight innings.”
Junior Brax Peter recorded his second save of the season, allowing just a single run across the final two innings of the late game.
“Brax was the same Brax he’s been all year,” Ortiz said. “Nothing is gonna get to him, he was filling it up.”
Meisch, Noonan, Peter and Smith all recorded multiple hits on the night, while Koester and Manly each drew three walks.
Up Next
Chanute (14-8) heads to Salina on Thursday, May 25 for the first round of the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Tournament.
“Hopefully we keep this mindset. Everybody is confident right now,” Ortiz said. “Once you get there, anybody can win. If they keep their heads up, we can go and win a state title.”
The Class 4A bracket will be released on the KSHSAA website after the conclusion of all eight regional tournaments later this week.
“We’re gonna take it one game at a time and win every inning,” Smith said. “I just wanna keep playing with these seniors, I don’t want it to end yet.”
Box Scores
Semifinals vs. Topeka-Hayden
Chanute: 210 000 3 - 6 8 0
Hayden: 103 000 0 - 4 6 0
Notes: Rhett Smith 2 H, 1 R; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Lars Koester 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Brax Peter 2 H, 1 RBI; Parker Manly 1 RBI; Luke Noonan 1 H, 1 RBI; Cohwen Wheeler 1 R; Parker Manly 3.1 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 3 BB; Rhett Smith (W, 4-1) 3.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K
Championship vs. Ottawa
Chanute: 100 050 0 - 6 6 0
Ottawa: 200 000 1 - 3 6 2
Notes: Rhett Smith 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Lars Koester 1 R; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Brax Peter 1 RBI; Parker Manly 1 H, 1 RBI; Luke Noonan 1 H, 1 R; Kris Harding 1 H, 1 R; Rhett Smith (W, 5-1) 4.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 K; Brax Peter (S, 2) 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 K
