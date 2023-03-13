Five area athletes were named in the All-TVL honors released by the Tri-Valley League earlier this week.
Erie juniors Ethan Dillinger and Reid Duff landed on the first team, thanks to averaging nearly 20 points per game for the Red Devils.
“What a great honor for these two to be named to the first team,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said. “They worked hard this year and got better every day. I am very proud of them!”
Humboldt senior Trey Sommer was also named to the first team, while junior Sam Hull and sophomore Colden Cook were handed second team honors.
“I thought all of the boys were very deserving and I am extremely happy for them,” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said.
Humboldt’s trio of selections was most in the league, tied with Fredonia. Cherryvale, Caney Valley and Erie each had two players selected and Eureka landed a single selection.
First Team
Trey Sommer (Humboldt)
Stetson Schafer (Cherryvale)
Ethan Dillinger (Erie)
Colt Hightower (Caney Valley)
Reid Duff (Erie)
Second Team
Brock Robertson (Cherryvale)
Sam Hull (Humboldt)
Colden Cook (Humboldt)
Joel Dutton (Fredonia)
Zac Ramsey (Fredonia)
Trey Howard (Eureka)
Honorable Mentions
Jeremiah Couch (Fredonia)
Ben Matthews (Caney Valley)
