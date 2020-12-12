Disciplined basketball and hot shooting led to a second win in a row for Chanute basketball.
The Blue Comets were able to win 68-64 in near wire-to-wire fashion over the Rockets Friday night at Chanute High School. Chanute’s high man was once again junior guard Kam Koester with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals; senior guard Garrett Almond added 13 points, three rebounds and seven steals; sophomore forward Eric Erbe scored 13 and brought down three rebounds; and senior center AJ Robertson notched 11 points and nine boards.
Koester was playing within the flow of the game all night, scoring on 3s or just within the arc. Many of those shots were set up by the ball screen or dribble penetration. By the time the game was in hand, Rose Hill was frantically scrambling to foul, and Koester was the beneficiary of that towards the end.
“I’m just trying to show that they need to guard up on the shot; I’m just trying to become the best shooter I can,” Koester said. “I put in a lot more work in the gym, just shooting on the gun and everything, putting up a lot of shots in the off-season.”
It was all Chanute after the first six points of the game by both teams. Tied at 6, Chanute went on a 7-0 run after a 3 by Almond. The savvy point guard play by Shan Williams and Carter Coombs allowed Chanute to get into a rhythm offensively, which led to some good interior passing that found Robertson, who hit a layup as the first quarter expired.
A variation of stout defenses led to good offense. Koester in the second quarter knocked down a 3 to give Chanute a 29-11 lead with 5:04 left in the second.
But the game got out of hand early when Erbe scored eight straight points. Erbe was fouled on a 3. He went to the line and hit all three free throws before making a 3 with just over a minute left in the second. On the next offensive possession, he scored a layup off a broken play with 18 seconds left in the half.
A microcosm of everything going Chanute’s way was Almond throwing up a prayer of a 3 and draining the shot as the halftime buzzer sounded. Chanute was up big 42-15 at the break.
Rose Hill made a harmless run at the end after Chanute turned the ball over five straight times to put the score at 60-52 with under two minutes.
For Chanute, however, the entire team was able to stay poised on both ends of the floor to win their second game in a row for the first time in three years.
“We just guarded and played defense, that’s what it was all about,” head coach Devon Crabtree said. “We were getting stops, rebounding and running. And when our guards are rebounding, we can be a dangerous team at times. We just have good guards in Chanute in our program. We work on skill, and all those guys can play. And we’re fortunate to have them.”
Chanute (2-0) will play Garden Plain today on the road.
