Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
Chanute Post 170 split a doubleheader against the Ottawa Post 60 Arrows in American Legion Triple-A baseball action here Tuesday. Chanute posted an 11-3, run-rule victory in game 1 before dropping game 2 by score of 7-1.
“It was a good split. I wish we had both of them, but all-in-all I can’t be mad at it,” Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “We just have to hit the ball better as a team.”
After getting the bats rolling in game 1 and posting a trio of multi-run innings, the Post 170 offense fell flat in game 2, recording just four hits and scoring a single run.
“We got some kids trying to make big-time swings, and we need to focus more on driving the baseball on a line,” Wheeler said. “When you drive it on a line, the big-time swings come (naturally).”
Starting pitcher Dax Axelson had a strong showing, moving to 1-1 on the season. He gave up 0 earned runs while striking out five across 4.0 innings pitched.
“Pitching was spot-on all night long, that’s what wins ball games. I’ll take that all night long,” Wheeler said.
Axelson’s performance went two-ways, as he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored from the plate.
Outfielder Parker Manly and Luke Noonan and third baseman Nathan Meisch also drove in two RBIs in the early matchup, and first baseman Alijah Christy and catcher Quentin Gregory drove in one each.
Though it ended in a loss, the Chanute defense had a number of highlight plays in game 2. Shortstop Kristopher Harding II made a leaping grab on a linedrive, Axelson caught a runner stealing from behind the plate, and outfielder Kolby Baker made back-to-back catches on the run in right-center — the second of which he turned into an 8-3 double play.
Wheeler noted he saw a lot of heads pulled early toward third base on swings in game 2, never giving those swings a chance to make contact.
“That’s never something you want to see when you’re coaching third,” he said.
On the flip-side, Chanute’s baserunning saw a massive improvement, especially in game 1. Chanute stole four bases, putting a lot of pressure on Ottawa’s pitching and infield.
“When we did start to get aggressive, that’s when the runs started coming in,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler told his squad he would take the blame if they were picked off as he asked for bigger leads, but those leads still weren’t as big as he would like at times.
“Make him pick you off over there. I hadn’t seen his move, and we can’t help you if we don’t see it,” he said.
Noonan hit his spots from the mound in game 2, allowing just a single earned run across 3.0 innings pitched, but he still took the pitching loss. Cohwen Wheeler tossed a single, scoreless inning to close the game.
Extra hitter Kaiden Seamster drove in the lone run in game 2. Baker, Christy and Meisch notched the other three hits.
Chanute moved to 3-7 on the year, and Ottawa is now 4-10.
Up Next
Chanute is back at home on Thursday, hosting the Burlington Wildcats (12-5) for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. Burlington has six batters hitting over .275, led by Drew Konrade’s .481 average. Their pitching staff has a combined ERA of 2.95 and a WHIP of just 1.60.
Chanute 11, Ottawa 2 (5)
Ottawa: 101 00 - 2 3 6
Chanute: 003 35 - 11 7 1
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Kristopher Harding II 1 R; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Luke Noonan 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Alijah Christy 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Dax Axelson 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Quentin Gregory 1 R, 1 RBI; Grant Hilton 1 R; Dax Axelson (W, 1-1) 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB
Ottawa 7, Chanute 1 (5)
Ottawa: 020 32 - 7 5 1
Chanute: 010 00 - 1 4 6
Notes: Nathan Meisch 1 H; Luke Noonan 1 R; Kolby Baker 1 H; Alijah Christy 1 H; Kaiden Seamster 1 H, 1 RBI; Luke Noonan (L, 0-1) 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 K, 5 BB; Cohwen Wheeler 1.0 IP, 0 ER
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.