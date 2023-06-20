ALP170 Triple-A vs. Ottawa June 20, 2023 - Dax Axelson

Chanute Post 170 RHP Dax Axelson stretches to deliver a pitch during game 1 of Tuesday's American Legion Triple-A baseball doubleheader.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Chanute Post 170 split a doubleheader against the Ottawa Post 60 Arrows in American Legion Triple-A baseball action here Tuesday. Chanute posted an 11-3, run-rule victory in game 1 before dropping game 2 by score of 7-1.

ALP170 Triple-A vs. Ottawa June 20, 2023 - Parker Manly

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Parker Manly hits a double during game 1 of Tuesday's American Legion Triple-A baseball doubleheader.
ALP170 Triple-A vs. Ottawa June 20, 2023 - Kolby Baker

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Kolby Baker leaps to make a catch during game 1 of Tuesday's American Legion Triple-A baseball doubleheader.

