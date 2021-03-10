On a very windy day in Chanute, one of the best programs in the country ripped the leather off the baseball against Neosho County Community College Tuesday afternoon at Hudson Field.
Ranked No. 8 in the country, Crowder ripped 11 home runs versus NCCC, eventually winning 18-8 in six innings. Neosho is now 5-2 on the year.
Sophomore third baseman Andrew Brautman was 2 for 3, including a triple and an RBI. Sophomore shortstop Daegan Brady hit 2 for 4, including a double and an RBI. Freshman left fielder Drew Miller, who is up to a .524 average, also tallied a 2-for-4 day, including a double and an RBI. Freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin racked up a 1-for-4 day, including a three-run homer with three ribbies. Freshman catcher Ivan Witt was 1 for 2 with a homer and an RBI.
The Panthers totaled two home runs on the day, but Crowder hit nine more than they did.
For Crowder, Freshman shortstop Peyton Holt hit 2 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs. Freshman first baseman Chaz Poppy was 3 for 5 with two home runs and two RBIs; freshman designated hitter Frankie Circello went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs; freshman third baseman Josh Patrick recorded a 3-for-5 afternoon and racked up two homers, a double and two RBIs; sophomore catcher Jack Stroth hit 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs; freshman second baseman Logan Chambers ended the day 3 for 4 with two home runs and two RBIs; freshman Landrey Wilkerson was 2 for 4 and hit a home run, a triple and contributed two RBIs. And sophomore left fielder Trey Harris had a 2-for-4 outing with a homer, double, and an RBI.
Crowder put up 18 hits to Neosho’s nine.
NCCC head coach Steve Murry said scheduling a formidable opponent in Crowder helps the Panthers get ready for conference play.
“You try and schedule good teams like that,” Murry said. “Year in and year out, we have battled with them for the most part. You’re trying to play good teams to go into conference and expose your weaknesses and things you need to work on and get better from them. Win, lose or draw, you got to get better. And they were just better than we were today.”
Crowder didn’t waste any time proving that point. In the first inning alone, Holt hit a three-run home run, Poppy had a solo home run, Circello blasted a two-run shot, and Stroth smacked a solo shot, which contributed to seven runs on six hits in the inning.
NCCC swung back in the bottom of the first. Brady stroked an RBI-single to bring home Brautman, Lundgrin belted a three-run shot, and Witt lifted a solo home run, in a six-run, five-hit inning.
Down 7-6 in the top of the second, Crowder responded with Poppy and Patrick solo shots, adding to the two-run, two-hit inning.
Miller then had an RBI-single that brought home Brady in the top of the second.
With the score at 9-7, Crowder blew it open in the top of the fourth. Patrick, Harris, and Chambers had solo shots. And Wilkerson chalked up an RBI-triple for six runs on five hits.
Wilkerson went on to hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth.
Unfortunately for NCCC, the bottom of the fifth was the last scoring inning thanks to a Brautman walk that scored freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers.
Crowder capped off their scoring with a Chambers solo home run in the top of the sixth.
Pitching-wise, Crowder freshman right-handed pitcher Zach Voss struck out three and gave up seven hits and seven earned runs in two innings. Freshman right-handed pitcher Cole Agemy, who earned the win, struck out five and gave up just two hits and one earned run in 2 and 2/3 innings. Freshman right-handed pitcher Leighton Alexander struck out one and gave up one walk in 1/3 inning, while freshman right-handed pitcher Dylan Carter struck out one in one inning.
“We finally got some zeros there in the middle. That was one of the wildest starts that I’ve seen in a game in 18 years – put up seven,” Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand said. “We talked to them during their BP. We knew it was going to be a good offensive club and they could match up offensively. We had to go get zeros ... and we were able to separate ourselves on the scoreboard and we continued to swing the bat. (We) played pretty well as a group offensively.”
NCCC’s freshman right-handed pitcher Brady Pacha took the loss, striking out two and giving up 10 earned runs and 10 hits in three innings. Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordan Linderer struck out one and allowed seven earned runs and six hits in two innings, while freshman right-handed pitcher Tyler McQuinn gave up one earned run and three hits in one inning.
“As far as hitting goes, I thought hitters for the most part did a decent job,” Murry said. “I thought we hit a lull. I thought they fell asleep after we continued to give up runs and I felt like we lulled in the third and fourth. And you can’t do that. You got to keep matching punches with them. I kind of felt like we left some runners on, took some strikeouts when we didn’t need to. And their pitcher (Carter) ... came in and singlehandedly changed that game. He got the ball down. Offensively I thought we did okay – nine hits, two home runs.
“Pitching-wise, I’ll complain quite a bit. The two young gentlemen we threw first are going to be bona fide starters for us eventually, whether it’s this year or next year. But they’re trying to develop this year. You’re going to develop against some JV teams obviously, but you’re also going to have to develop against the Crowders, the Butlers, and they just weren’t up for the task today. Wind blowing straight out hard and heavy, you’ve got to get the ball down to the knees, and we weren’t doing that. We were behind most hitters.”
NCCC (5-2) will gear up for a four-game series versus Allen Community College (10-2), which begins today at Hudson Field with a doubleheader at noon and 2 pm.
