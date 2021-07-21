A Neosho County Panthers basketball coach recently switched from coaching women to men.
Last week, new Panthers men’s basketball coach Luke Mackay announced that former Neosho County assistant women’s coach Kenny Eddy will now be coaching the men as an assistant.
Mackay was hired as the new head coach in the spring, while Eddy had been the assistant coach for the women’s program this past year.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that Coach Davis gave me,” Eddy said of his past assignment. “He has been an incredible friend and mentor to me. I am excited to get back on the men’s side of the game. Coach Mackay is an asset to this community and I am looking forward to learning under him.”
Eddy not only assisted with the Xs and Os, but the former women’s coach led the study hall program as well as the academic oversight effort, which resulted in a 3.2 team GPA. This accomplishment placed the women’s basketball program in the top-10 GPA in the country.
Ninth-year women’s coach JJ Davis said he was set back by the recent developments, but is always happy for a friend.
“We are sad to lose Coach Eddy next year, but are excited to see him grow as a men’s assistant for Neosho,” Davis said. “I’m grateful for Coach Eddy and his help in guiding our program to the next level. I am so excited for Kenny. This was his dream all along, and I look forward to watching him accomplish his big goals.”
Before his stint with the Panthers, Eddy was the head coach of Pratt-Skyline High School, where he went an overall 59-9 in his tenure, including a state tournament appearance in 2019-20 as a No. 1 seed. Additionally, Eddy never lost a league game in two years in a row, and won the Heart of the Plains League in two years just before Neosho County.
When he started as an assistant coach at Pratt in 2014, the team was consistently in the single digits pertaining to total wins for the year. But as head coach in three years prior to his first year at Neosho County, the program racked up back-to-back 20-win seasons, the most wins in the school’s history for back-to-back seasons.
