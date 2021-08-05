Neosho County Panthers men’s and women’s soccer head coach Elliot Chadderton has adjusted nicely to the new experience of the junior college level.
Chadderton, who was hired June 1 to coach the Panthers soccer teams, went 6-5 on the men’s side and hosted a Region VI playoff game against Dodge City in May. The women’s program didn’t win a match in the spring of 2021 – a seasonal change for both programs because of COVID-19 postponing NJCAA fall sports.
Chadderton, who coached at NCAA Division II Drury prior to arriving at Neosho County, said he notices the differences between the levels.
“The biggest change that I have is that a lot of the kids, especially at the junior-college level, are a lot more hungry,” he said. “They know they are going to be with me for a year or possibly two years before having to go on and find a Division I or a Division II school. I find that the standard of training, the attitude and the kids are very good because they all know they are fighting for something in the future.”
The difference in the way both levels of players train is noticeable as well. The now second-year coach said practices at the junior-college level run a little more smoothly because they tend to be more positive.
“I think I have adapted well to it,” Chadderton said. “It’s one of the reasons why I wanted to go down the junior college route because I knew that there would be some differences.”
At Drury, he coached three All-Conference selections in 2019 and five All-Conference players in 2021.
It was at Drury where head coach Ben Taylor suggested to Chadderton that heading to a junior college would fit the coach’s personality. The former goalkeeper said he is more hands-on and loves to push players to the next level.
This kind of coaching technique was drawn from his playing experience in 2017-18 at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina – a small town he likens to Chanute – where he broke the school record for the fewest goals conceded.
“I know that sometimes players can get restless and they want to do a lot of things in their spare time,” he said. “I think the one thing that I try to do is keep the players as busy as possible, whether that’s training, team bonding, whether that’s gym sessions, whatever that we can do within the means of the junior college level, I want to make sure the guys are being kept as busy as possible, and that’s huge.”
Before all of his playing and coaching experience in the states – Chadderton also was a goalkeeper at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado from 2015-17 –Chadderton grew up across the pond in Oldham, England. At the age of 8, he was signed to Manchester United Youth Academy and played there for eight years.
He went on to play as a goalkeeper at Barnsley Futbol Club for two and a half years, racking up numerous accolades. Chadderton was also invited to travel with the first team to an FA Cup game, though he was never offered a pro contract in England.
All of this experience has led him to have the ability to make substantial and subtle adjustments on the two-year level today.
“I’ve made a lot of changes to the team,” Chadderton said. “I thought last year’s team was great. I’ve decided to make some changes.”
One of those changes for the Panthers is Chadderton bringing in 19 new freshmen on the men’s team. On the women’s team, there are 11 new players. The goal for the men is to advance all the way to the KJCCC finals.
On the women’s side, he is striving to better the overall program.
“I think the direction of both programs is definitely going to be good. I’m really excited to get started,” Chadderton said.
Practice has been in full swing for some time now. England native and All-KJCCC center back Sam Edwards, France native and freshman striker Tom Francois, and England native and freshman center back Caerson Watts have all looked good.
On the women’s side, Kansas City native and sophomore defender Jacki Martinez, Spain native and freshman midfielder Elder Alcorta, and Mexico native and quick freshman midfielder Gabriela Moreno have all been playing exceptionally.
“I think I’m more excited more for the girls who I am bringing in than I am for the guys because I’m looking to turn that program around as quickly as possible, and I definitely think we have some of the players to do that this year,” Chadderton said.
Neosho County will have a short turnaround because the season just ended a mere two months ago.
The first scrimmage for both programs is against Crowder on Aug. 14, followed by a trip to Southwest Baptist University on Aug. 17. About a week later, Neosho County soccer will play Allen on Aug. 25.
