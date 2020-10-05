PARSONS – It was a top three finish for the Chanute Lady Blue Comets at the 2020 SEK League Varsity Tennis Tournament Saturday in Parsons, but Aimee Maxton won a championship.
Chanute grabbed a three-way third-place tie with 14 points along with Fort Scott and Pittsburg. Parsons scored 18 points, while Independence won the meet with 22 points. Labette County managed six points and sixth place, and Coffeyville had no points. Maxton was 3-0 in her play, sweeping Coffeyville’s Addison Smith, Indy’s Kristina Morrison and Parsons’ Sydney Schibi to win the No. 2 singles championship.
“Aimee played great tennis in her three matches in the No. 2 singles division,” CHS head tennis coach Mike De La Torre said. “In her second match of the day, she lost the first set against Kristina Morrison of Independence, but I’m so proud of how she fought back, both physically and mentally, to take the next two sets and the match. That put her in the championship match against No. 1 seed, Sydney Schibi of Parsons. The match was very intense with a lot of long points and close games.”
No. 1 singles player Kori Babcock was 2-1, shutting out Coffeyville’s Kierstyn Cowles 8-0 and winning over Indy’s Elizabeth Kippenberger. Babcock lost to Parsons’ Gracen Friess.
“Kori was seeded second in No. 1 singles, and that’s where she finished,” De La Torre continued. “She dominated in her first two matches, and that put her in the championship match against one of the best players in the state of Kansas, Gracen Friess of Parsons. Their match was a lot closer than the score indicates. There were many games that went to deuce and could have gone either way, but Gracen won most of them and the championship for No. 1 singles. Kori played great tennis in all of her matches, moving her opponents around, making good shot selections, and placing the ball.”
Chanute’s doubles players weren’t able to win in their competitions. Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, No. 1 doubles players, lost to Pitt’s Emily McGown and Emma Lawson 8-0, to Parsons’ Jaidyn Schultz and Lauren Farris 8-1, and to Labette County’s Elsie Sorrell and Emma Brown 8-4.
Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, the No. 2 doubles players, fell short to Labette’s Katie Zwahlen and Layla Bradfield 8-6, to Parsons’ Caitlin Chalker and Jazzy Palmer 8-2, and to Labette’s Katie Zwahlen and Layla Bradfield 8-6.
“Both of our doubles teams struggled during the day and were unable to win a match,” De La Torre said. “However, all four, Tyra, Grace, Lena and Gracie are only sophomores, and they learned a lot that will help them next week and for the rest of their careers as Lady Blue Comet tennis players. I’m so proud of these ladies, and I’m very happy that Aimee won the championship in her division. But it’s time to go back to work on Monday. Regionals are Saturday in Parsons, and we need to work on some things to get ready for that and hopefully a trip to State.”
