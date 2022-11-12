NCCC MBB vs McPherson JV 11.10.22

Neosho County sophomore guard Michael Odingo (10) looks for sophomore forward Jaaron Harriott (5) in the paint during a home matchup with the McPherson JV squad.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

The Neosho County Panthers delivered an early knockout punch against the visiting McPherson College Bulldogs junior varsity team Thursday night, 102-67.

The Panthers ran out to a quick 9-2 lead, capped by a Jamarion Butler 3-pointer. Neosho extended its advantage to 25-5 courtesy of Derrick Wiley's triple from the left wing — en route to a 54-29 halftime advantage.

