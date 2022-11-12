The Neosho County Panthers delivered an early knockout punch against the visiting McPherson College Bulldogs junior varsity team Thursday night, 102-67.
The Panthers ran out to a quick 9-2 lead, capped by a Jamarion Butler 3-pointer. Neosho extended its advantage to 25-5 courtesy of Derrick Wiley's triple from the left wing — en route to a 54-29 halftime advantage.
The second half was played tighter, with the Panthers outscoring the JV Bulldogs 48-38 en route to the convincing victory.
"In spurts, I thought we played really hard," said Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer, as his squad improves to 2-2 on the young season.
Shaffer said the Panthers let up in the second half, and that they need to keep the pedal to the metal going forward.
"We got away with it because we shot the ball really well, and shared the ball well," Shaffer said, as his club shot 48 percent from the field for the contest, including a robust 16-of-28 in the second half. "For us to be as good as we can be, we have to learn how to play hard all the time."
With the contest viewed as merely a tune-up, Shaffer handed his squad a "C" grade for its performance.
"Defensively, giving up 67 to this team is not very good," he said. "(McPherson) scored 11 points in the first two minutes of the second half."
Shaffer attributed the Bulldogs’ second half surge to a mental lapse by the Panthers.
"Mental lapses kill us because we're capable," he said. "We've shown we're capable, but we just go spurts where we relax and we're comfortable — and whenever you do that, good teams make you pay."
The matchup did allow the Panthers to face a 1-3-1 zone defense for the first time this season.
"It was good to see us move and shoot the ball well against it," Shaffer said.
Shaffer said he was impressed with the all-around performance of Michael Odingo. Hailing from Perth, Australia, the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard concluded the contest with 17 points, four assists, a block and a steal.
"It was Mike's first time starting this year and he played really well," Shaffer said.
Shaffer was also pleased with the performance of sophomore forward Alexander Norris, as the Wichita-native poured in a game-high 24 points.
"He shot the ball really well in the first half," Shaffer noted.
Shaffer added that Durhamn, North Carolina native Wiley set the tone defensively, as the Panthers held the Bulldogs to an ice-cold 27 percent shooting from the field.
"Derrick has been our best defender all year," Shaffer said. "Once again, he was really good defensively."
Against McPherson, the Panthers looked to install new defensive schemes.
"We were working on switching and containing the ball and keeping it out of the paint," Shaffer said.
Offensively, the Panthers make strides in the department of ball-movement.
"Not being so ball-oriented on the dribble," he said, as 11 Panthers got into the scoring column Thursday night.
Up Next
The Panthers hosted Friends University Friday evening. As of press time, the final result was unavailable. The Panthers return to the court for a home-clash with State Fair (Mo.) Community College on Tuesday. Tip off is slated for 7:30 pm.
See Tuesday’s edition of the Tribune for results from Friday’s matchup with State Fair.
Box Score
McPherson - 29 38 — 67
Neosho - 54 48 — 102
Scoring: Alexander Norris 24, Micheal Odingo 17, Derrick Wiley 15, Jamari Robinson 9, Jamrion Butler 8, Peter Obeng 8, Davion Lewis 5, Shaun Holmes 5, Jordan Willis 5, Jaaron Harriott 3, Dariq Williams 3
