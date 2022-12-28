On September 6, 2019, a kid from Thayer was on the line donning the colors of the Neodesha Bluestreaks. He was to start his first varsity football game as a freshman. A depleted Bluestreaks squad needed bodies to fill roles, and he stepped up.
Chad Babcock was thrust into a starting role because of his tenacity and coachability. These were just two of the qualities that Neodesha’s head football coach David Gillett relied on day in and day out, at practice and on game day. This was the reason that Gillett and his coaching staff nominated Babcock to the Shrine Bowl after his senior season wrapped up. But not all of Babcock’s years on the football team went smoothly.
On September 17, 2021, Babcock’s season was over on the turf at Humboldt. In what was supposed to be a breakout season for the high school junior at the time, he was being hauled off the field.
While playing at middle linebacker, backed up against the 11-yard line, Babcock did what Babcock does. Chasing down the ball carrier to the outside towards the away stands, he stepped wrong, putting the full force of the run and his weight on his right knee. He looked to the sky in pain before flying out of bounds and collapsing.
The injury was a serious ACL and meniscus tear in his right knee. Babcock had surgery on November 1, 2021. The surgery, which would normally be a routine repair, turned into an ordeal sewing his knee back together.
The next few months were a struggle, but he was determined to get back to the sport he loved in time for his senior year.
At first, his knee could not bear any weight. The painkillers stopped working and the pain was excruciating. At night, after therapy, the pain would be so unbearable, Babcock would tear up. But his goal was to get back to football for his last season.
This required months of therapy and missing his other favorite sport, baseball. The drive to get back to the gridiron was strong, and he wanted his turn as a leader for the Bluestreaks.
Babcock had been a standout his freshman and sophomore years, starting on varsity when he should have had time on the junior varsity to mature.
Football runs deep in Babcock’s family. All of his uncles played and starred at Thayer High School. His father Chad also starred at Thayer High and his stepfather, Junior Lever, has always been a big supporter. Babcock’s older stepbrother, Max Lever, played 4 years for the Bluestreaks. His younger brother Garrett Babcock starred as a Bluestreak in junior high and high school along with his other younger brother, Colton.
No matter where Babcock was, the game followed. He played with reckless abandon and full force on every down.
Babcock’s family background is not just in football. The Shriners influence runs deep in the family. He has multiple family members on this mother’;s side who were and are entrenched in the Shriners.
His grandfather, Gary Carrico, was a major influence and reason for his drive to participate in the Shrine Bowl. Since Carrico passed away several years ago, Babcock has had even more desire to play in the Shrine Bowl.
“It would mean the absolute world because I’;ve had family in the Shriners,especially my Grandpa Gary,” Babcock said.
On September 2, 2022, 350 days after the major knee injury, Babcock took the field wearing his blue and white uniform bearing the number 75, with the blue streak on the helmet. That night the Bluestreaks broke a 10-game losing streak defeating Bluestem 37-0.
While the Bluestreaks had their struggles in the 2022 campaign, Babcock fought through the pain of recovering to finish out his high school football career. He played in all nine games in 2022, averaging 9.6 tackles per game (2nd in 2A), had 86 tackles (top 5 in 2A), and had 2 sacks on the season at linebacker.
All this while at just around 60 percent health on his knee.
“During the season, it was sore, but I kept fighting through the pain,” Babcock said. “I wanted to finish my senior season no matter what. After the season, the pain subsided.”
Babcock also earned the right to be a team captain in 2022. He played Iron Man football most of the season, playing both sides of the ball. He played three different positions on the field – guard and center on offense and linebacker on defense.
Nothing would stop this kid from being a leader. He played through pain in practice and led by example for the younger players. Babcock could be seen after a loss shedding tears, wondering what he could have done better to help his team win. His tenacity is what earned him All-District Linebacker honors in Class 2A.
“It is an accomplishment from a goal I set. I wanted to get back from being injured to reach that goal,” said Babcock about being named All-District.
Even though the season did not end the way he wanted it to, he left it all on the field with no regrets. He played his heart out with his best friend Andrew Heck and his cousin Collin John. Babcock accomplished his goals through all the struggles and pain.
Football is far from the end of the story for this Kansas kid. Babcock is talented in livestock judging and excels in the Neodesha Future Farmers of America. He hopes to possibly either play football in college or continue livestock judging. If not, he wants to serve a community as an electrical lineman after attending Manhattan Technical College.
There is no doubt Babcock will get where he is going. He is the definition of what a true Kansas farm boy is and what every high school football player should strive to be.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.