On September 6, 2019, a kid from Thayer was on the line donning the colors of the Neodesha Bluestreaks. He was to start his first varsity football game as a freshman. A depleted Bluestreaks squad needed bodies to fill roles, and he stepped up. 

Chad Babcock was thrust into a starting role because of his tenacity and coachability. These were just two of the qualities that Neodesha’s head football coach David Gillett relied on day in and day out, at practice and on game day. This was the reason that Gillett and his coaching staff nominated Babcock to the Shrine Bowl after his senior season wrapped up. But not all of Babcock’s years on the football team went smoothly. 

