HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs started their 2023 campaign off with a bang, squashing Fredonia 78-0.
“We always talk about, ‘We’re competing against ourselves.’ Especially week 1, it’s tough because it’s hard to prep for that opponent,” said head coach Logan Wyrick. “Everything’s brand new. So you try to play, practice this defense or this offense. We’re all just like we got to make sure we come out with our intensity and play our way. And it was good to see.”
Wyrick credited wide receiver Sam Hull’s performance for the Cubs.
“Right from the get go, we knew we wanted to take a shot,” Wyrick said. “He’s a tough match-up for a lot of teams.”
The head coach said the Cubs’ seniors are the team’s heart and soul.
“Captain Garren Goodner up front and center,” Wyrick said. “And we had guys flying around. I couldn’t even tell you who was leading us on defense because we were kind of all over the place with different guys.”
Blake Ellis, too, had a stellar night for Humboldt.
“It was good to see Blake Ellis out there at quarterback. Kinda got banged up a little last year, about half the season. So we wanted to get him out there, let him throw a little bit. Hopefully that’s a big part of our offense on the board.”
With the Cubs leading the way from the start, the second half featured a running clock and junior varsity players made their way onto the field.
“Hopefully got a possession or two there at the end for everybody,” Wyrick said. “Even for some freshmen, it’s good to just be underneath the lights and see what it’s all about.”
Humboldt, 1-0, will travel to Caney to take on the Caney Valley Bullpups.
“We’ve been here awhile and we’ve prepped for them a lot,” Wyrick said. “And I know what Coach Davis is going to do. He knows what we’re going to do. … It was a hard fought one last year and it always is when we play them. It’s definitely going to be one of the toughest opponents we see all year probably.”
