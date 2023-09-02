HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs started their 2023 campaign off with a bang, squashing Fredonia 78-0.

“We always talk about, ‘We’re competing against ourselves.’ Especially week 1, it’s tough because it’s hard to prep for that opponent,” said head coach Logan Wyrick. “Everything’s brand new. So you try to play, practice this defense or this offense. We’re all just like we got to make sure we come out with our intensity and play our way. And it was good to see.”

