All Tri-Valley League Volleyball
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Tri-Valley League volleyball honors were announced yesterday, and five athletes from Erie and Humboldt found their way on the list. The Erie Red Devils landed a pair on the first team, while the Humboldt Cubs earned a trio of nominations.

Erie’s hitting duo of senior Mia Pemberton and junior Alex Pasquarelli landed on the first team.

