The Tri-Valley League volleyball honors were announced yesterday, and five athletes from Erie and Humboldt found their way on the list. The Erie Red Devils landed a pair on the first team, while the Humboldt Cubs earned a trio of nominations.
Erie’s hitting duo of senior Mia Pemberton and junior Alex Pasquarelli landed on the first team.
Pasquarelli had a team-high 193 kills with a hitting percentage of .257. A quarter of all attacks went through the front line star. Not only did she lead the offense, Pasquarelli did her part on defense as well, going for 73 digs and 143 blocks, 116 of which were solo stops.
Pemberton’s impact was more defensive than Pasquarelli. The senior pulled up a team-high 362 digs while receiving shots at a .745 rate. Pemberton received over a third of Erie’s shots, totalling over 500 on the season.
Thanks to their play in helping lead the Cubs to an undefeated league record, senior hitter Karley Wools, sophomore hitter Shelby Shaughnessy and freshman libero Skylar Hottenstein were also named to the first team.
“Those 3 players were a huge part of our team. Our offense ran through Shelby and Karley for the most part, and Skylar ran the back row for us, keeping us in the rallies most of the time,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “All three of them were great leaders for us in practice and during games. They were just pretty much consistent all year, and if they had a bad day, the others helped out.”
Shaugnessy finished the season with a number of team-highs, including 224 kills, 57 aces and 48 blocks, adding a cool 340 digs.
“She has so much potential for the next two years, I am excited for her,” Meadows said.
Wools was just behind Shaugnessy in production during her final campaign as a Cub. The senior went for 219 kills, 333 digs and 21 blocks on the year, finishing with a hitting percentage of .087.
“Karley has worked hard the last four years, and being recognized the last two years is great. She will be hard to replace next year,” Meadows said.
The youngest selection for the Cubs was Hottenstein. The libero had a team-high 455 digs, adding 47 service aces and 33 assists.
“For Skylar to be a freshman and get all-league is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport,” Meadows said. “I can't wait to see where she goes from here in the next three years.
“I think as for the team,” Meadows continued. “Seeing that we had more first team selections than any other team in our league, will hopefully bring some confidence into next season.”
All Tri-Valley League Volleyball Honors
First Team
Bethany Umbarger (Cherryvale)
Alex Pasquarelli (Erie)
Mia Pemberton (Erie)
Brenna Rucker (Eureka)
Ashley Singhateh (Eureka)
Madison Jenkins (Fredonia)
Skylar Hottenstein (Humboldt)
Shelby Shaughnessy (Humboldt)
Karley Wools (Humboldt)
Taytum Lovesee (Bluestem)
Sophia Reyes (Bluestem)
Kristen Stover (Neodesha)
Second Team
Lillian Whittley (Cherryvale)
Maggie Miller (Eureka)
Gracyn Bracken (Fredonia)
Raeleigh Booth (Neodesha)
Prayer Roebuck (Neodesha)
Samantha Stover (Neodesha)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.