NEODESHA — The Humboldt Cubs opened the baseball season by sweeping the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Monday. The Cubs finished game one early with a 14-1 run-rule victory, before taking nine innings to win game two via a 10-9 score.

“It was good to come away with two wins against a much-improved Neodesha team,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said.

