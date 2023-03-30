NEODESHA — The Humboldt Cubs opened the baseball season by sweeping the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Monday. The Cubs finished game one early with a 14-1 run-rule victory, before taking nine innings to win game two via a 10-9 score.
“It was good to come away with two wins against a much-improved Neodesha team,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said.
Sophomores Colden Cook, Jacob Harrington and Logan Page hit two singles each in game one. Page, Harrington senior Trey Sommer and junior Sam Hull each drove in two RBIs.
Sommer earned the win on the mound, giving up just a single run on two hits in 2 1-3 innings of work. Page finished the game, notching four strikeouts in 10 batters faced.
The nine-inning affair in game two would see four different pitchers take the mound for both teams. After Isbell threw four innings, notching five strikeouts in the process, Hull and sophomore Brody Gunderman tossed five outs each. Sommer finished out the final five outs, earning his second win of the day.
“I thought our pitchers competed well all night, but especially late in the second game,” Miller said. “They had to pitch out of some really tough situations to give us a chance to win.”
Hull had a triple and Harrington a double as part of two-hit performances in game two. Sommer and Cook also hit a pair and combined to steal seven bases.
Up Next
Humboldt (2-0) continues a short road trip today, taking on the Erie Red Devils (0-2) for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 pm.
Game 1
Humboldt: 020 39 - 14 8 2
Neodesha: 001 00 - 1 4 3
Notes: Sam Hull 1 H, 2 RBI; Brody Gunderman 1 R, 1 RBI; Trey Sommer 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Logan Page 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Colden Cook 2 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Carson Bremerman 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Asher Hart 1 R, 1 RBI; Kyler Isbell 2 R, 1 RBI; Jacob Harrington 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Trey Sommer W (1-0) 2.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB; Logan Page 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 4 K, 1 BB
Game 2
Humboldt: 121 000 051 - 10 9 1
Neodesha: 010 111 050 - 9 8 4
Notes: Sam Hull 2 H, 2 RBI; Trey Sommer 2 H, 4 R, 4 SB; Logan Page 1 H, 1 RBI; Colden Cook 2 H, 2 R, 3 SB; Carson Bremerman 1 R; Asher Hart 2 R, 2 RBI; Kyler Isbell 1 RBI; Jacob Harrington 2 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Kyler Isbell 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 5 K, 2 BB; Sam Hull 1.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 K, 4 BB; Brody Gunderman 1.2 IP, 5 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 4 BB; Trey Sommer W (2-0) 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB
