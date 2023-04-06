OSWEGO — The Altoona-Midway High School track team sent three of its squad members to compete in the Oswego Invitational held here Tuesday.
While the Jets were shut out from earning any team points at the meet, all three athletes recorded a personal best in at least one event.
“We took three kids over to Oswego and all three recorded a personal best. That’s what it’s all about; trying to improve each time you go out,” Altoona head coach Randy Almond said. “Jyl Davis and Braxton Wittlake both improved their personal best in the shot put and Ava Tindle set a personal best in the long jump.”
Altoona-Midway only has a track squad of five athletes this spring. Emmalynn Pupanek and Eryn Tiger are also out for track, but did not participate Tuesday.
Wittlake heaved the shot put 28 feet, 4.5 inches for his personal best. He also competed in the discus, with a toss of 60 feet, 2 inches.
Davis competed in the same events in the girls division. Her personal best toss of 25’-8” landed her 10th in the shot put, just over a foot from medaling. She also had a throw of 50’-1” in the discus.
Tindle’s personal-best came in the long jump, where she leaped 11’-7”. She also participated in
three running events, placing first in her 200m heat with a time of 37.81 and finishing eighth in the 400m (1:24.54) and the 800m (3:44.41).
Marmaton Valley won the boys division, topping the 13-school invitational with 73 points. Northeast was second (66), just ahead of Oswego (62), Southeast (59), and Pleasanton (57).
On the girls side, Commerce (Okla.) captured the team title with 87.5 points, well ahead of Northeast (64). Rounding out the top-five were Columbus (56), Quapaw (54.5) and Oswego (51).
