NCCC WBB @ Labette 2.4.23 - Taylee Hatton

Referees break up a scrum between Neosho County and Labette players that broke out during Saturday's game in Parsons. Neosho County freshman Taylee Hatton (15), right, was ejected during the mixup.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

Ejections, skirmishes and a near-upset have the No. 7 Labette Cardinals in need of a cool-down after their 85-82 win over the Neosho County Panthers on Saturday.

Officials issue six technicals, five to Neosho County and one to Labette. The Cardinals’ Kalyn Williams and the Panthers’ Taylee Hatton were ejected.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments