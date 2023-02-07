Ejections, skirmishes and a near-upset have the No. 7 Labette Cardinals in need of a cool-down after their 85-82 win over the Neosho County Panthers on Saturday.
Officials issue six technicals, five to Neosho County and one to Labette. The Cardinals’ Kalyn Williams and the Panthers’ Taylee Hatton were ejected.
“It all started in the first half and it didn’t get cleaned up,” Labette head coach Mitch Rolls said. “There were some hard fouls and things that went unnoticed. Things got intense and emotions rose until it hit a boiling point.”
Both teams led in the final minute of the game, but it was the Cardinals who pulled ahead in the waning seconds.
For Neosho County, Saturday’s loss was its second in a row to a top-10 team after a Wednesday defeat to No. 3 Johnson County.
“That’s two games in a row against the two best teams in the country,” Neosho County head coach J.J. Davis said. “We know Johnson and Labette, when one of them goes to the national tournament, they’ll make the final four. And we’re right there with them. We just have to keep making a few adjustments.”
Davis felt Saturday’s dust-ups were the result of two fast-paced teams going toe-to-toe in the ring.
“It was two tough teams that didn’t back down,” Davis said. “I’m not going to talk about officiating. But this game was a street fight.”
Neosho County scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 12-point deficit. The 82 points allowed by the Cardinals were the most in KJCCC play this season.
“We didn’t guard well at all,” Rolls said. “We had a really bad fourth quarter tonight and let Neosho County do what they’re good at — get to the rim and shoot threes. We’ve got to be more disciplined.”
Despite facing a Cardinals team that normally thrives in transition and playing fast, the Panthers were more than fine matching Labette’s speed.
“Our hashtag is 94 feet of chaos and we won’t stop pressing for anybody,” Davis said. “We’ll always do what we do.”
Neosho County’s frenetic pace forced Labette into a season-high 37 turnovers.
“They’ve always been like that,” Rolls said. “We let it affect us. That’s on us and on me. I’ve got to do a better job of preparing so we can have something resembling an offense.”
Wakiryah Daniels scored 26 points, a career-high for the sophomore. Daniels was 6-of-11 from the field and 11-of-13 on free throws.
“She hadn’t had a breakout game for us yet,” Rolls said. “She picked it up in the second half when it mattered. She got to the rim, got fouled and hit shots. She’s always been a stable kid for us. Tonight, it paid off.”
Neosho County’s Chantoryia Rivers and Im’Unique White both led the Panthers with 20 points.
Rivers matched Daniels by going 6-of-11 from the field.
“She needed to pick herself up,” Davis said. “She answered the call after not being very good against Johnson County. She did what she had to do and I hope others saw that.”
Ishuana Hunter, who fouled out of the game, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards for Labette.
“She’s got to do a better job defensively when she has to guard a guard,” Rolls said. “She’s usually solid at the rim. But she’s always high energy and crashes the glass. She makes sure we get possessions.”
Labette improved to 17-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play while Neosho County dropped to 15-7 and 2-5, respectively.
Up Next
Labette starts the second half of the conference round robin on Wednesday at home against Allen.
“Allen is playing well right now,” Rolls said. “They’re looking better and are a complete team. We didn’t play great at Allen, so we’ve got to bounce back from this ugly game.”
Neosho County hosts Hesston on Wednesday.
Box Score
Labette: 20 19 21 25 — 85
Neosho: 22 14 14 32 — 82
Scoring
Labette: Ishuana Hunter 16, Akiai Edouard 1, Alexis Calderon 9, Wakiryah Daniels 26, Jayla Smith 11, Janiya Reed 3, Kalyn Williams 2, Patricia Sosa Lora 7, Emery Maze 4, Nisea Burrell 6
Neosho County: Im’Unique White 20, Kori Babcock 6, Chantoryia Rivers 20, Zariyah Washington 7, Nicole Szadkowska 3, Breonna Carey 5, Jahniya Brown 6, Myah Coleman 4, Dawnyale Bruce 2, Baylee Davis 9
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.