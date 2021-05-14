LIBERAL – Neosho County baseball won its first playoff game versus Seward in Liberal on Friday afternoon.
The Panthers won a close one, 10-7. Centerfielder Andrew Brautman hit 2 for 5 with a three-run home run; second baseman Jordon Helm was 2 for 5 with a three-run double; Luke Burk tallied a 1-for-3 day with a ribbie; shortstop Daegan Brady, who returned from a high-ankle sprain, went 2 for 6; left fielder Khalil Thrasher went 1 for 5 with a two-run home run; designated hitter and pitcher Brett Wiemers went 1 for 4 with an RBI; and right fielder Drew Miller had a 1-for-3 outing.
Starting pitcher Taylor Parrett (4-3) went 6 innings and struck out eight, walked two, allowed one earned run and four hits in 23 at-bats. Relieving pitcher Jordan Linderer in 1 inning struck out one, walked none, and allowed no earned runs and one hit. Nathan Hungate in an inning struck out two, walked none, and allowed no earned runs and four hits. Wiemers closed and struck out one, walked one, and allowed one earned run and two hits in five at-bats.
“We were excited and hit it well,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “Parrett was really good for six strong innings and defense was good except one inning. To beat a higher seed at their own park is always a good thing.”
The Panthers got out to a 7-1 lead in the top of the fourth after Brautman hit a three-run bomb. Then NCCC was up 10-1 after Helm smoked a three-run double in the top of the fifth.
A two-run, one-hit bottom of the fifth for Seward made the score 10-3.
Seward, who won the same number of games as NCCC this year with 25, tried its best to make a comeback, scoring four runs on five hits in the ninth to make the score 10-6.
But Wiemers, who replaced Hungate in the inning after a two-run double by Seward’s KP Werner, went on to record a strikeout and force two pop-outs.
NCCC (26-25) will face the winner of KCK and Cloud today at 11 am in Liberal.
