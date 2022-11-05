OSAGE CITY — The Humboldt Cubs desperately needed a defensive stop.
It was late in the fourth quarter of their Class 2A regional playoff clash with host Osage City Indians Friday night, and the Cubs' 19-point second-half lead was in danger of completely evaporating.
With 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, and star quarterback Landon Boss marching the Indians downfield for the go-ahead score, sophomore linebacker Kyler Isbell lunged in front of Boss' intended target and came up with the dramatic game-sealing interception.
“He made a great play there,” said Humboldt coach Logan Wyrick.
Played mostly in a downpour of freezing rain, the Cubs built an early 14-0 advantage, and led 26-7 at the half. The inclement conditions seemed to take a toll on Humboldt in the second half. With the offense sputtering, the Cubs pieced together just one drive past midfield. Leading 26-14, a fumble deep in Osage City territory snuffed out the drive.
"We've only had a few turnovers on the year, and we turned the ball over there," Wyrick said, noting that the fumble was the result of an errant snap.
With just under six minutes remaining Boss capped off a methodical scoring drive with a five-yard touchdown scamper, trimming the deficit to 26-21. Quickly facing a fourth-and-long, Trey Sommer's 48-yard punt pinned the Indians deep in their own territory. With 80 seconds remaining the Cubs were finally able to stop Boss via Isbell's interception. As the final seconds ticked away, euphoric Cubs players and coaches mobbed each other in celebration. It wasn't long before parents and fans joined them on the field, snapping pictures of Cubs players basking in the glow of a long-awaited regional championship.
Soaking up the atmosphere, Sommer reflected on the winding road that the program took to get to this point. The superstar senior mentioned how the Cubs' season came to an end in blowout fashion to the Indians two years ago. Last season Humboldt absorbed a 49-8 loss to Wellsville in the regional title game, a contest that felt like they were never in the game. Friday night's triumph registered as sweet vindication for the program.
“I did not want this to be my last game. It means a lot being able to lead this team as a senior,” Sommer said.
The Cubs (8-2) also avenged one of their two regular-season losses, having fallen to Osage City 42-34 a month ago. Wyrick said his squad was missing defensive backs Mateo Miller and Blake Ellis in the first matchup against Osage City.
"Getting them back on defense was huge for us," Wyrick said.
Despite the returns of Miller and Ellis, Humboldt was still banged up entering the contest.
“We only suited up 24 kids tonight. They have probably twice as many kids as we do,” Wyrick said of Osage City. “We just didn’t have the subs, but our kids stuck with it and gutted it out.”
While Sommer started the season at tailback, he's now firmly entrenched at quarterback. While he did most of his damage in the first half, Sommer racked up 227 yards on 30 carries, to go along with a pair of rushing scores. He also connected with wideout Jacob Harrington for a 17-yard touchdown strike.
For the Indians Boss completed 22 of 31 for 172 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wyrick told The Tribune last week that Boss may be the best quarterback in the state at the Class 2 level.
“He’s obviously what makes them go,” Wyrick said. “We knew we were going to have our work cut out for us, and thought the game would come down to the end.”
Isbell said the experience was surreal.
“It’s crazy. I’ve never felt anything like it,” he said, while holding back tears of joy. “This game was full of emotions.”
UP NEXT
A sectional-round clash with the undefeated Nemaha Central Thunder (10-0). The Thunder are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A.
Scoring
Huumboldt 14 12 0 0 - 26
Osage City 0 7 7 7 - 21
