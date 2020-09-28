MELVERN – Chanute High School’s long-distance runners had to adjust to a new course before showcasing their abilities on Saturday.
CHS was scheduled to go to the KU Rim Rock Classic on Saturday, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Saturday meet was then put together jointly by Burlington High School and Osage City High School, and the tough but scenic course on a private farm just east of Melvern Lake was the new location. Chanute left with a few medals in hand.
Freshman junior varsity runner Trenton Banks earned a medal after a time of 22:42 and a seventh-place finish in the 5K amongst 37 other runners. Freshman Braiden Warriax finished with a 28:16 and 32nd place.
Senior varsity runner Jerica Hockett also won a medal and a 14th-place finish versus 46 other runners in the 5K. Junior Bella Becannon had a time of 25:15 and 25th place, while junior Madison Hughes had a 26:45 and 35th place, sophomore Mackenzie Crapson culminated with a time of 27:24 and 39th place, and senior Riley Goracke had a 28:54 and 43rd place.
Meanwhile, junior Bryce Bingham earned a medal after his 19:01 time and eighth-place finish versus 58 other runners in a 5K race. Sophomore Brock Godinez had a 20:10 and placed 25th, while sophomore Gage Jesseph ran a 20:18 for 30th place, senior Trenton Wilson timed in with a 21:37 and 43th place, and senior William Guan registered a 25:53 and a 58th-place finish.
Senior junior varsity runner Lexi Sierra posted a 31:25 and a fourth-place finish in a competition comprising six total runners in a 5K race.
Overall, the varsity girls placed sixth, while the varsity boys were seventh.
“I thought our kids competed well. It was the first time this year that we were able to run a full team in both the girls and boys varsity divisions,” CHS head cross-country coach Brett Rinehart said. “Junior Bryce Bingham ran his first race of the season and led the way for the boys. I thought he ran a very strong race from start to finish and having him back is quite a boost for our boys team.
“Freshman Trenton Banks had another strong finish in the JV boys division, bringing home his second medal of the year. He works very hard and I see him finding his way onto the varsity squad by the end of the season. Sophomores Brock Godinez and Gage Jesseph also had good races. They were in medal contention right up until about the last 800 meters and just fell a little short.”
Rinehart also had some thoughts on the girl competitors.
“Senior Jerica Hockett followed up her great race at Fort Scott by running another huge PR, knocking 21 seconds off of her best time, and brought home another varsity medal. She has worked really hard and I am so happy that she is having the success that she is,” Rinehart said. “Junior Bella Becannon and Senior Riley Goracke also ran their first races of the year. With those girls being back, we were able to put together a full team. We still have a lot of work to do, but that is a huge step in the process of getting our team where we want to be competitively.”
Chanute’s next meet is this Saturday, 8 am at the Four Oaks Golf Course in Pittsburg.
