Chanute High School wrestling competed in the Beloit Invitational last Thursday and Friday.
Here’s how Chanute’s wrestlers fared in their first winning matches.
Trent Clements (106 pounds) won by fall in 1:23 in the quarterfinals over Overland Park Blue Valley Southwest’s Tanner Barrett; Kolton Misener (113) won by fall in 58 seconds in Championship Round 1 over Marysville’s Tristen Schaefer; Trey Dillow (120) was victorious in a decision 8-3 in Consolation Round 2 over Riley County’s JR Thelwell; Colton Seely (126) was triumphant in a decision 6-0 in Round 1 Championship over Silver Lake’s Justin Rakestraw; Ty Leedy won by fall in 2:47 in the quarterfinals over Holcomb’s Sebastian Munoz; Tyler Davis (138) came out on top in a sudden victory 5-3 in the quarterfinals over Riley County’s Grayden Jackson; Logan McDonald (145) won by fall in 3:04 in Championship Round 1 over Stockton’s Rylan Scacchi; Brady McDonald (152) was the winner by decision 6-4 in the quarterfinals over Clay Center Community’s Brett Loader; Parker Winder (160) won by fall in 1:24 in Championship Round 1 over Marysville’s Jacob Haefele; Brayden Dillow (182) won by fall in 55 seconds in Championship Round 1 over Riley County’s Trenton Sheaves; Triston Larson (195) won by fall in 1:35 in the Championship Round 1 match over Clay Center Community’s Zachary Bolinger; Tuker Davis (220) won by fall in 3:00 in the Consolation Round 1 over Lincoln’s Kenton Myers; and Nate Cunningham (285) won by major decision 14-6 in Championship Round 1 over Hill City’s Thayn Walt.
The following wrestlers placed in the top five or won the championship round match:
Clements (106) was victorious in a decision 5-0 over Clay Center Community’s Rhett Koppes in the first-place match; Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest’s Hayden Mills (113) won in a decision 5-3 over Misener in a first place match; Smith Center’s Colton Shoemaker (120) won by fall in 3:49 in Championship Round 1 match over Trey Dillow; Leedy (132) left the match with a 9-3 decision in the third-place match over Oberlin-Decatur Community’s Alex Eskew; Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest’s Ethan Cronk (138) was victorious by decision 6-1 in the third-place match over Tyler Davis; Logan McDonald (145) won in a major decision 9-0 in a third-place match over Beloit’s Tate Kadel; Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest’s Daniel McMullen (152) tallied a 7-1 decision win in the first-place match over Brady McDonald; Winder (160) won in a decision 5-0 in a first-place match over Hoxie’s Andrew Foote; Colby’s Cade Lanning (170) won by fall in 3:06 in a Championship Round 1 match over Vittorio Kwek; Dillow (182) won an ultimate tie-breaker 6-5 in a first-place match over Plainville’s Jordan Finnesy; Abilene’s Brandon Parker (220) won by fall in 3:59 in a Championship Round 1 match over Tuker Davis; and Beloit’s Cameron Konkel (220) won by fall in 2:09 in a fifth-place match over Tuker Davis.
Chanute will set their sights on the SEK Invitational 9 am Saturday at home.
