HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs continued a perfect start to the season with a 55-23 rout of the Uniontown Eagles here Tuesday evening.
Uniontown tried to stick around in the first half, holding onto a single digit deficit until halftime. 18 straight points from the Cubs in the third quarter put an end to any of those thoughts.
“You can see how much better we started playing offensively when we started playing defensively,” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “Defense has to fuel offense, not the other way around. That was evident tonight.”
That third quarter run was the first time the Cubs found a rhythm in the matchup. Back-and-forth uncoordinated runs in the first half left Humboldt looking slightly sloppy. Taylor says that sloppiness stems from a lackluster defensive effort.
“We were fatigued in the first half because we weren’t playing defense properly. If you aren’t playing defense correctly, it’s more work,” Taylor said.
Some of that fatigue translated to the free-throw line, where the Cubs went just 5-of-19 from the charity stripe. Taylor noted most of these free throw misses came down to the Cubs’ not using their legs while shooting.
Senior Trey Sommer led the way for the orange and black, dropping in 15 points while snagging three rebounds and three steals while assisting on four more buckets.
“He’s playing very unselfishly,” Taylor said. “I’ve been really pleased.”
Junior Sam Hull added 14 points thanks to near-pirouette moves in the block. Hull also had four rebounds and three steals on the night.
Sophomore Colden Cook was sniffing a double-double, as he had nine points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Asher Hart made an immediate impact after checking into the game, forcing a turnover and taking it coast-to-coast for a layup. Hart finished with six points and three steals.
“Their chemistry, I think, will be the tell-tale sign of how good they are,” Jones said.
Although they did not seem to need it, the Cubs shied away from the extra point shot, only attempting two threes.
“I don’t know if they’re afraid to shoot it, or they just don’t feel they have to. Both threes we shot were good shot selections,” Jones said.
Uniontown’s Levi Snider managed to post a 10-point game, but no other Eagle broke double digits.
Junior varsity action saw the Cubs take a 42-19 victory off Uniontown, led by a 13-point performance from Mason Sterling.
Up Next
Now 2-0, Humboldt preps to take on the Lancers of Crest on Thursday.
“We’re gonna work on what we did wrong, but we just gotta keep getting better,” Jones said.
Box Score
Uniontown 9 9 5 0 — 23
Humboldt 17 8 22 8 — 55
Humboldt: Trey Sommer 15, Sam Hull 14, Colden Cook 9, Asher Hart 6, Jacob Harrington 5, Mateo Miller 2, Blake Ellis 2, Mason Sterling 2
Uniontown: Levi Snider 10, Joey Marlow 5, Coulter Powell 4, Bryson Stewart 2, Byron Fry 2
