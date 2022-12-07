Humboldt MBB vs Uniontown 12.6.22 - Blake Ellis

Humboldt sophomore guard Blake Ellis (13) drives the lane during Tuesday's win over Uniontown at home.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs continued a perfect start to the season with a 55-23 rout of the Uniontown Eagles here Tuesday evening.

Uniontown tried to stick around in the first half, holding onto a single digit deficit until halftime. 18 straight points from the Cubs in the third quarter put an end to any of those thoughts.

