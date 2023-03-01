Chanute Bowling @ Topeka (Regionals) 2.21.23 - Trenton Allen

Chanute senior Trenton Allen, center, poses with head coach Roy McCoy, left, and assistant coach Austin Strack following the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Bowling Regional Championships in Topeka on Feb. 21.

 Contributed photo

TOPEKA — Chanute’s first postseason appearance saw Chanute senior Trenton Allen punch his ticket to the state tournament at the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Bowling Regional Championships last week.

Allen opened the event with a 232 in game one, followed by games of 184 and 202. Allen’s series score of 618 was just enough to sneak onto the list of state qualifiers with a 15th place finish.

