ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School track season has officially kicked things off and there is still room for those thinking about showcasing their athletic talents.
The team on Monday had its first annual inner-squad pentathlon, which was introduced as a new tradition by new CHS head coach Matt Kmiec. Student-athletes participated in the flying 40-yard dash, the standing long jump, the 30-yard hurdles, the over-the-head medicine ball throw, and the 800-meter run.
While nearly 60 athletes performed in the event, Kmiec said he would love for even more student-athletes to sign up.
“We obviously have officially started practice. We encourage kids to (participate) in a spring sport, come out and join our team,” Kmiec said.
There is no set number of student-athletes that Kmiec would like to see on the team. With track, it’s all about the numbers, as more people on the team means the greater potential to score more points in competitions.
Still, the track team is more than a month away from the first official competition of the year – Chanute first meet is April 8 in Labette County – so there is plenty of time to sign up.
Kmiec will have more time to get to know his athletes and place them in the proper events, while hopefully acclimating newbies in the coming weeks. This time is needed because his in first year last season, sports were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With 2021 seemingly heading in the right direction, Kmiec said things are looking up for the track team.
“It went really well. We did a pentathlon, so we picked an event from each one of our core groups – a jumping event, a sprint event, a distance event, a hurdling event, a throwing event,” Kmiec said. “It just kind of gives us an idea what event group a kid might fall into. If they’re a natural sprinter, we can usually see that off of the event that we did (Monday). (It) helps (to) kind of nudge in the direction of an event they’re going to be good at because we know that the kids are going to enjoy the events they’re good at. We want everybody to enjoy track.”
Chanute’s coaching staff, which includes Casey Godinez, Jory Murry, Brett Rinehart and Jeremy Wire, awarded points based on how the student-athletes did in the different events on Monday, announcing the high-achievers on Tuesday at practice.
For the freshman-sophomore boys, the winner was Rawley Chard. In the upper-class boys category, the winner was a tie between Bryce Bingham and Nathan Stanley.
The upper-class girls winner was Madison Hughes, while the winner of the freshman-sophomore girls was Kynleigh Chard.
“I was excited to see the athletes’ response to the pentathlon,” Godinez said. “The athletes came out with a positive attitude and ready to work hard. I feel like the pentathlon was a great way to kick off the track and field season with some lighthearted inner-squad competition. This season is highly anticipated due to the fact last year our season was cut short due to COVID, and also I think we are all excited to get to work with new head coach Matt Kmiec.”
Having been hired last year right after spring break, Kmiec attended Girard High School before going to Johnson County Community College and Baker University as a track athlete. For the 10 years prior to 2020, Kmiec was the high school track coach at Ark City High School.
“I feel really blessed to be here. It’s a great town, a great school system and the coaching staff is really good,” Kmiec said. “Just blessed to be able to coach the amazing student-athletes. They’ve really been impressive so far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.