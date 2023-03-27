Chanute SOFT vs Iola 3.24.23 - Jaye Smith

Chanute junior first baseman Jaye Smith (15) changes levels to hit an inside-the-park home run during Friday’s season-opening victory against Iola.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Blue Comets picked right back up where they left off last season with a 10-0 run-rule victory over the visiting Iola Mustangs here Friday.

“They’re really starting to gel together and I’m excited after tonight,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said. 

