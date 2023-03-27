The Chanute Blue Comets picked right back up where they left off last season with a 10-0 run-rule victory over the visiting Iola Mustangs here Friday.
“They’re really starting to gel together and I’m excited after tonight,” Chanute head coach Beth Jackett said.
Senior RHP Kamri Naff got the win in the circle, surrendering just a single hit in five innings of work amidst drizzling rain. Naff had a couple issues placing pitches early on, but Jackett noted her star pitcher has added different pitches to her arsenal during the offseason.
“Of course when you start throwing some new stuff, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” Jackett said. “The weather definitely plays a role, but it being the first game out also plays a role. I thought she did well with the conditions. We just had to settle her in.”
Naff finished the day with nine strikeouts and two walks against the single hit allowed.
The highlight of the night was Chanute’s bats. Seven different Blue Comets recorded hits, with Naff leading the way with a pair of RBI-hits.
Naff got things started in the bottom of the first, shooting a ball to center for an RBI-double. Sophomore Avery Dean scored on a wild pitch while pinch-running for Naff later in the inning to put Chanute up by 2 runs.
The Blue Comets put another deuce on the scoreboard in the third inning. Junior third baseman Marlee Miller found her way around the bags on an error after a double, before junior first baseman Jaye Smith hit an inside-the-park home run.
“We were just trying to get them to settle down and let the ball travel,” Jackett said. “A lot of my girls get anxious and want to go get the ball. Once they settled down, we started seeing line drives and solid base hits.”
Chanute hit around the order in the fourth inning to score 5 runs and go up 10-0, and the defense held strong to allow just a single hit on an error-free day.
“We’ve had some injuries, so we’ve had to change some stuff (defensively),” Jackett said. “We’ve asked some girls to step into positions they didn’t play last year and they’ve done a really good job.”
Though both were expected to return to the lineup from last season’s squad, senior shortstop Brinly Bancroft and junior outfielder Jacie Costin were instead on the bench with injury.
Junior Kadynce Axelson has replaced Bancroft at shortstop, having played the position in travel ball until playing outfield in high school. Sophomore Reece Norris was in center field and freshman Josie Henson was in left field after earning the spot last week.
“There are a lot of girls fighting for those spots, so we’ll see what happens there,” Jackett said.
R. Curry was the lone Mustang to tally a hit for the visitors, hitting a double in the fourth inning. E. Clift took the pitching loss for Iola, giving up eight earned runs on eight hits, tallying just a single strikeout in 4 1-3 innings.
Up Next
The Blue Comets (1-0) are back in action on Tuesday, joining Spring Hill (0-0) and Ottawa (0-0) for a tournament hosted by Fort Scott (0-0).
“We have a big week ahead, I’m excited for more chances to play ball,” Jackett said. “You can only practice for so long and then you’ve just gotta go play and see what you’ve got.”
Box Score
Iola: 000 00 - 0 1 4
Chanute: 202 51 - 10 8 0
Notes
Iola: R. Curry 1 H; E. Clift L, 4.1 IP, 8 ER, 8 H, 1 K, 1 BB
Chanute: Kadynce Axelson 1 H, 2 R; Grace Thompson 1 H, 1 R; Kamri Naff 2 H, 2 RBI; Preston Keating 1 H, 1 R; Marlee Miller 1 H, 2 R; Jaye Smith 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Reece Norris 1 RBI; Josie Henson 1 H, 1 RBI; Avery Dean 2 R; Kamri Naff W (1-0) 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 9 K, 2 BB
