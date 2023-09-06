OSWEGO — The Humboldt Cubs split a pair of matches in a volleyball triangular held here Tuesday. Humboldt defeated Oswego, 2-0 (25-9, 25-9), before falling to Neodesha, 0-2 (14-25, 22-25)
The Cubs dominated their first matchup, easily dispatching the Oswego Indians.
Junior middle back Shelby Shaughnessy and sophomore middle back Ricklyn Hillmon led the attack with seven kills each and senior setter Kenisyn Hottenstein finished with 20 assists. Shaughnessy also had two aces.
Sophomore libero Skylar Hottenstein notched 12 digs, junior defensive specialist Cassidy Friend had five digs, and senior defensive specialist Kinley Tucker and sophomore outside hitter Chanlynn Wrestler dug four each. Hillmon, Shaughnessy, Kenisyn Hottenstein and sophomore outside hitter Laney Hull each had a block.
“We played well versus Oswego,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said.
The same couldn’t necessarily be said about the late matchup with the undefeated Neodesha Bluestreaks.
“We came out flat against Neodesha in the first set. They played harder and better than we did,” Meadows said. “The second set we started to play our game and our serve receive was much better, but we still have some things to work on.”
Shaughnessy again led the attack with 10 kills on a 23.5% hitting percentage. Hull tallied five kills, and Hillmon and Wrestler scored two each. Kenisyn Hottenstein finished with 17 assists.
Skylar Hottenstein again held down the back brown with 12 digs and the team’s lone ace of the match. Shaughnessy had eight digs, and Friend, Tucker and Wrestler each had three.
Hillmon, Shaughnessy and senior outside hitter Rylan Covey each had a block.
Up Next
Humboldt (4-5) returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for a triangular with the Cherryvale Chargers (3-3) and the Baxter Springs Lions (0-7). First serve in Baxter Springs is set for 5 p.m.
