Humboldt VB @ Columbus (Jamboree) - Aug. 24, 2023 - Cassidy Friend

Humboldt junior defensive specialist Cassidy Friend (16) digs a shot as sophomore libero Skylar Hottenstein (2) and junior middle back Shelby Shaughnessy (14) look on during a volleyball jamboree in Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 24.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

OSWEGO — The Humboldt Cubs split a pair of matches in a volleyball triangular held here Tuesday. Humboldt defeated Oswego, 2-0 (25-9, 25-9), before falling to Neodesha, 0-2 (14-25, 22-25)

The Cubs dominated their first matchup, easily dispatching the Oswego Indians. 

