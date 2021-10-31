JARED McMASTERS
ST. PAUL — When it was over, they ran.
Not for their parents. Not for the fans. Not to the shelter to avoid the freezing rain and piercing winds.
After their 40-34 home win over the Hartford Jaguars on Thursday night in the first round of the KSHSAA 8-Man Division-II playoffs, the St. Paul Indians football team sprinted and dove headfirst into the muddy sludge near the end zone to celebrate.
“I thought we played tough under these conditions,” St. Paul head coach Kieth Wiatrak said. “I don’t know how many turnovers we had, but it was too many. It’s playoff time, and it doesn’t matter how many you win by. We found a way to win and advance, so I’m happy.”
With the Indians’ field a mess by the second quarter and a steady downpour of rain for the entire game, the football may as well have been slathered with butter.
In an effort to limit its turnovers, St. Paul turned to an old-school ground-and-pound style of play for the majority of the night.
Quarterback Trey Peters only attempted six passes all game, but he ran the ball for 140 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a seven-yard passing score that came on the Indians’ first drive.
Kiser Wiatrak and Landon Beachner tacked on another 150 combined yards on the ground to propel St. Paul’s offense.
“We set up some good plays for (Peters),” Wiatrak said. “Our line didn’t block for him as well as I would’ve liked, but they blocked at crucial times. There were a lot of people who don’t often get a ton of recognition who played well tonight.”
Thursday night’s victory — and the ensuing celebration — was emblematic of the grit this St. Paul group has embraced all year. This is a team that has found success in the face of adjustments and obstacles for weeks now.
The younger Wiatrak made the switch from tailback to fullback to help the team’s blocking efforts.
Austin O’Hara pushed the pain aside to play through a brutal knee injury.
Mason Winter answered his coach’s call at nose guard on Thursday night to come up with some crucial stops on defense.
And their coach couldn’t be more impressed with the way his team has made leaps of progress from last season.
“We had a really down year last year,” Wiatrak said. “We fought COVID-19 and had some injuries, but this group of boys has brought us back to where we’re 6-3 now and headed to the second round, which is where St. Paul should be.”
Up Next
The Indians will go on the road to face Lebo (8-1) in the regional round of the state championship on Friday, Nov. 5.
“We’re going to warm up the next few days,” Wiatrak said. “I’m sure we’ll run into Lebo, and we’ll have to have one of those great performances to compete. We know that, but we’ll get the chance. That’s the main thing.”
