JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — Marmaton Valley Wildcats head boys basketball coach Gavin Cole used timeout after timeout to try to stop the bleeding.
After the Humboldt Cubs jumped out to a quick 6-0 start, Cole burned his first timeout. The Cubs’ lead expanded to 16-5 a few minutes later when Cole attempted to derail the momentum again.
But by the end of the first quarter, Humboldt was firing on all cylinders with a 26-5 advantage, and the final three quarters were more of a formality in the Cubs’ 63-20 win at home on Tuesday.
“They were pretty crisp,” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “I don’t really know how else to put it.”
Coming off of a loss to the Erie Red Devils, where the Cubs only scored 29 total points, Taylor welcomed his team’s explosive start on offense against the Wildcats.
Humboldt’s two priorities against Marmaton Valley were to limit its opponent’s second-chance opportunities and push the tempo in transition. Between the Cubs’ defense limiting the Wildcats to seven made field goals all game and Humboldt’s 16 steals applying pressure on Marmaton Valley during fast breaks, it was mission accomplished for Taylor and his team.
“We had high energy,” Taylor said. “I was a little worried about their focus before we started, but I thought they had real good intensity.”
After junior Trey Sommer went to work in the post in the third quarter to collect nine of his 16 total points, Taylor took advantage of his team’s 40-point cushion to give his non-starters some extra playing time to grow his team’s depth.
Improving in the post and getting adjusted to the speed of the game are two of the biggest factors Taylor wants his young players to focus on.
And even in a dominant win like Tuesday night’s, he’s still anxious for the Cubs to continue trending upward as the season progresses.
“We’ve just got so many things that I don’t feel like we’re proficient at yet,” Taylor said. “We always talk about the standard that we set, and I don’t feel like we’re even at the standard where we can be. If we can get to the standard night in and night out, I’m hoping these guys can be pretty successful.”
Up Next
Humboldt (4-1) will hope to continue its hot start to the season with a home matchup against the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Friday in its final game until Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Humboldt 63, Marmaton Valley 20
Humboldt: 26 13 19 5 — 63
MV: 5 7 4 4 — 20
Scoring
Humboldt: Trey Sommer 16, Colton Slocum 12, Drew Wilhite 9, Colden Cook 8, Levi McGowen 6, Sam Hull 5, Logan Page 3, Blake Ellis 2, Kyler Isbell 2
Marmaton Valley: Quincy Adams 7, Robert Cook 4, Bryce Ensminger 4, Garrett Henderson 2, Brayden Lawson 2, Dylan Drake 1
