FREDONIA — The Royster Rockets traveled to the land of the Yellowjackets on Monday afternoon for the Fredonia Middle School Wrestling Tournament. 14 Rockets finished atop their bracket, while another 19 Royster wrestlers finished as runners-up.

“I felt we had a good showing for our first tournament,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “We wrestled 58 wrestlers, and for a lot of them it's the first live competition.

