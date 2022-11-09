FREDONIA — The Royster Rockets traveled to the land of the Yellowjackets on Monday afternoon for the Fredonia Middle School Wrestling Tournament. 14 Rockets finished atop their bracket, while another 19 Royster wrestlers finished as runners-up.
“I felt we had a good showing for our first tournament,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “We wrestled 58 wrestlers, and for a lot of them it's the first live competition.
“The best part of the night was the number of family members that showed up and cheered for the Rockets,” Emling continued. “I was coaching on the far mat and I heard a loud cheer. I assumed it was the Fredonia crowd, but it was students and families cheering for our wrestlers. I just smiled ear to ear.”
Up Next
The Rockets were back in action yesterday for a mixer in Iola.
See Thursday’s edition of the Tribune for Royster’s results from the wrestling mixer in Iola.
Results
Boys
74-77 pounds: 2nd - Trey Raida, 4th - Tanner Wolfe
80-87 pounds: 2nd - Nate Stinert, 4th - Maddox Salyers
89-91 pounds: 2nd - Samuel Hutchinson
91-99 pounds: 1st - T.J. Cash
92-99 pounds: 4th - Ryan Wright
92-100 pounds: 2nd - Blake Cummings
93-101 pounds: 2nd - Alex Helman
103-108 pounds 1st - Jorden Patterson, 4th - Jakarre Green
104-114 pounds: 4th - Kasen Audiss
105-111 pounds: 1st - Bo Small
108-114 pounds: 1st - Kysen Seamster
108-115 pounds: 1st - Anthony Beard
115-117 pounds: 1st - Janes Watts
117-121 pounds: 2nd - Javin McGinnes
120-128 pounds: 1st - Urijah Ulrich
123-133 pounds: 3rd - Braddox Bancroft
128-135 pounds: 4th - Joseph Gann
137-142 pounds: 2nd - Thor Bogle
142-148 pounds: 3rd - Joshua Schoenhofer
143-152 pounds: 1st - Jentry Costin
146-154 pounds: 4th - Trustin Fishback
160-166 pounds: 2nd - Hudson Ranz
165-172 pounds: 1st - Jose Cuin
165-173 pounds: 1st - Karter Naff, 3rd - Andres Vargas
176-192 pounds: 4th - Ethan Arauz
189-200 pounds: 3rd - Ayden Ogle
209-216 pounds: 2nd - Drake Friederich
231-252 pounds: 2nd - Lucus Sweazy
Girls
72-83 pounds: 1st - Riverlee Allen, 2nd - Emma Mussulman
82-88 pounds: 2nd - Amelia Daniels, 3rd - Zoe Novotny
88-95 pounds: 3rd - Helen Melendez, 4th - Marley Russell
95-101 pounds: 3rd - Emily Kennedy, 4th - Kaytian Thuma
98-105 pounds: 2nd - Khloe Robinson
103-107 pounds: 2nd - Olivia Wheatley, 4th - Kenzli Timko
103-108 pounds: 1st - Esperanza Cuin
110-112 pounds: 2nd - Raegan Marple
115-122 pounds: 2nd - Emily Ogle
122-124 pounds: 2nd - Mylee Miller, 3rd - Arlee Westhoff
123-126 pounds: 2nd - Neenah Naples
128-134 pounds: 3rd - Kamber Chaney, 4th - Hope Thompson
135-136 pounds: 4th - Shyanna Yukawa
137-149 pounds: 3nd - Josie McMahan
155-156 pounds: 1st - Lani Stanfield
178-182 pounds: 1st - Alissa O’Brien
