JARED McMASTERS
EUREKA — The Erie Red Devils cross country team rose to the occasion on Tuesday.
Even on the long, hill-riddled course at the Eureka Invitational, several Red Devils turned in medal-worthy performances and others set new personal records.
“I am so very proud of the way our kids continue to fight and win their own personal battles,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “Despite the struggles of this course, we still had some success and more personal growth.”
The Red Devils had one runner in each of the boys and girls 5K varsity races. In the girls race, junior Breanna Ross edged out Douglass’ Brianna Wasson by less than four seconds to take 11th place out of 29, securing a medal.
Senior Drayton Kennedy also earned a medal when he locked down a 13th-place finish in the boys race by finishing less than eight seconds faster than Olpe’s Conner Kueser.
As for Erie’s JV runners, they all took part in the same mixed 5K race. Sophomore Peyton Neises, who struggled at Eureka last year, didn’t suffer a similar fate this year after she finished in fifth place at 29:00.05 to pick up a medal.
Freshman Ashton Altman stepped up to earn a seventh-place finish just 32 seconds behind Neises. That was the first time this year Altman has recorded a time less than 30 minutes, beating her old personal best by over three minutes.
Senior Sarah Stark, freshman Reid Duff and sophomore Kayleigh Altman each logged top-15 finishes for the Red Devils.
Rounding out the race for Erie were freshman Michael Richenburg, senior Michael Reed, freshman Aiden Wiles and freshman Dylan Kirkpatrick in 22nd, 26th, 27th and 31st. Reed’s time of 29:01.59 shaved 32 seconds off his personal record.
Up Next
The Red Devils will get a break to recover before heading to Caney Valley for the Tri-Valley League meet on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.