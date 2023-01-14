HUMBOLDT — With time winding down in regulation Trey Sommer nailed a clutch jump shot, lifting the Humboldt Cubs to a tense 47-46 victory over the visiting Cherryvale Chargers Friday night.
Coming off a rough outing Tuesday night, Humboldt center Sam Hull detonated for eight points in the opening frame, helping the Cubs to a 24-14 halftime advantage.
The Chargers were able to regroup from a poor first half shooting performance, opening the second half on an extended 14-3 run. Brock Roberston's traditional 3-point play with three minutes remaining in the third handed Cherryvale its first lead of the contest at 28-27.
Poor clock-management to close out the frame proved costly for the Chargers, as rushed shots on consecutive possessions allowed the Cubs to close on 3-0 spurt, capped by Hull's buzzer-beating lay-in to knot the contest at 34.
The seesaw battle continued for the entirety of the fourth quarter. Robertson's drive and dish to a cutting Trevin Elam for the and-1 bucket put the Chargers on top 37-35. Sophomore forward Colden Cook replied with a short jumper on the other end, again tying the contest.
Playing the role of facilitator, Roberston court-vision was on full display, as he dropped in a pinpoint pass to Danny Vigil for the lay-up, and a 39-37 lead. Cook again came through on the other end, drilling a mid-range jumper. After several more ties and lead-changes, Hull muscled his way into the paint for a bucket, as the Cubs led 45-43 with 40 seconds remaining.
Briggs Knight had an answer, as the sophomore guard's pull-up jumper swished through the net, setting the stage for Sommer's eventual game-winner.
Trailing 47-45 and needing to go the length of the court with 2.8 seconds showing on the clock, Elam's out-of-bounds heave resulted in a mid-air collision, as Vigil’s head slammed onto the hardwood, drawing a foul. Having departed the game with a head injury, rCayden Evenson came off the bench and knocked down the first free throw, but misfired on the second — sending the Cubs to victory.
Sommer’s game-winner from just inside the right wing was not how head coach Dave Taylor drew up the play coming out of a full timeout.
“We were looking to get the ball to Trey in the high post, go high-low, and dump down to Sam for an easy bucket. But it didn’t materialize that way,” Taylor said. “Trey just made a big shot.”
The Cubs also seemed to be thrown off by the Chargers defensive switch to a 2-3 matchup zone over the final three minutes of regulation.
“It did throw us off, but we got in our own way,” Taylor concluded.
Taylor attributed his squad’s sluggish start to the second half to being undisciplined offensively.
“The first three minutes to start the second half are crucial,” he said.
Taylor said the game-plan centered on slowing Cherryvale’s Stetson Hempel-Schafer, who was held to just three points on the night.
“We wanted to try to limit his opportunities to score because he’s a tough kid to defend,” Taylor said.
Taylor noted that his club struggled to defend dribble-drive penetration, notably from Robertson and Elam. Robertson was arguably the best player on the floor, dropping in a game-high 21 points and five assists, while finishing 9-of-9 from the free throw line.
“Robertson was the variable we couldn’t account for,” Taylor said. “But I’m just really happy that we won and the kids made some plays.”
Cherryvale head coach Rodney Vigil lauded his team for its ability to adjust after halftime.
“I thought our kids did a great job of adjusting in the second half, but unfortunately we didn’t put together a full four quarters,” he said.
Vigil said that he didn’t really have an inspiring halftime message.
“A lot of times we’ll go in there and I’ll let the kids speak. I’ll let them take control,” Vigil explained. “Most of the time they’re 100 percent right.”
Vigil added that he did tell the team that they needed to take it one possession at a time.
"I thought they did that and brought themselves back into the game,” he said.
Vigil lamented ealy foul woes that adversely affected the Chargers.
“Our bench was kind of light tonight,” he said. “We didn’t feel like we had the legs to get up and down the floor.”
Vigil said he was not upset with how the Chargers defended on Sommer’s game-winner.
“We had hands in his face. He did a great job knocking down that shot,” Vigil said, as the loss drops the Chargers to 4-4 overall.
Up Next
Both teams are gearing up for tournament-play in Iola next week.
Box Score
Cherryvale: 8 6 20 12 — 46
Humboldt: 14 10 10 13 — 47
Scoring
Cherryvale: Brock Robertson 21, Danny Vigil 10, Briggs Knight 6, Trevin Elam 5, Stetson Hempel-Shafer 3, Cayden Evanson 1
Humboldt: Colden Cook 16, Sam Hull 12, Trey Sommer 12, Logan Page 4, Blake Ellis 3
