HUMBOLDT — With time winding down in regulation Trey Sommer nailed a clutch jump shot, lifting the Humboldt Cubs to a tense 47-46 victory over the visiting Cherryvale Chargers Friday night.

Coming off a rough outing Tuesday night, Humboldt center Sam Hull detonated for eight points in the opening frame, helping the Cubs to a 24-14 halftime advantage. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments