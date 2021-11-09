JARED McMASTERS
Neosho County Panthers guard Jerry Carraway trailed down the wing with acres of open space around him.
His teammate, Ezrah Vaigafa, drove to the paint before he stopped on a dime inside the free throw line to kick a pass out to Carraway in the corner.
Without hesitation, Carraway pulled up for the 3-pointer. The ball barely had time to come off his fingertips before fellow Neosho County guard Micah Jones bursted out, “Another one.”
Swish.
Cheers from the home crowd.
A shrill whistle to signal a timeout.
The Friends Falcons JV head coach had no choice but to burn one in an attempt to stop the onslaught. Carraway’s bucket raised the Panthers’ lead to 67-32 with 14:57 left to play in Saturday’s game, but it was also one of 21 3-pointers Neosho County drilled to set a new school record in its 119-58 victory.
“When you’ve got guys making 3-pointers from all over the gym, it definitely makes things a whole lot easier,” Neosho County head coach Luke Mackay said. “It makes you look like you’re a smart coach when you’ve got somebody like Jerry, who can stop from 30 feet out and make a shot. It feels good, and he’s definitely got a license to shoot it.”
After building a 20-point lead by halftime, the Panthers went nuclear to open the second half.
In a five-minute stretch from 17:11 to 12:11 remaining in the game, Carraway and Jones combined for 10 3-pointers to help stretch Neosho County’s lead from 50-29 to 82-41. The duo knocked down 14 of their 25 attempts from beyond the arc for the afternoon.
“We actually have really good chemistry, and that just comes from practice,” Carraway said. “We’re always getting up a lot of shots and trusting each other to be in the right spot and make a lot of shots.”
It didn’t matter where the Panthers pulled up from on Saturday. Whether it was in front of their bench, the opposite corner in front of the fans or from five feet behind the 3-point line at the top of the key, every shot that flew through the air seemed like it had a better chance of going in than bricking off the rim.
As the Panthers’ lead continued to climb, the Falcons grew more dejected by the minute in a cycle that snowballed into the blowout win for Neosho County.
“Coach Mackay just told me to let it fly,” Carraway said with a wide smile. “As soon as you hear it hit the bottom of the net, it’s on. The crowd also really got it going, so that helped.”
The team’s white-hot run meant none of the Panthers’ starters saw the floor for more than 25 minutes, which allowed the team’s bench to get in on the scoring fest.
Makye Loggins shot 3-of-9 from deep as one of nine Neosho County backups to record a field goal in the win.
Mackay and Carraway even acknowledged after the game that this matchup against a school’s JV team was always one the Panthers were expecting to control. Looking ahead, the real question for this squad will be how Neosho County capitalizes on the lessons from this game as its conference schedule nears.
“This game was less about the score and more about how we actually played,” Mackay said. “You can also win and play bad, or you can lose and play good. With this game, I don’t think we’re nearly to our potential yet, but I think we played well. Setting the score aside, the guys did really well, and we left this game better than we came into it.”
Up Next
The Panthers will get a break before they head to the Dodge City Invitational this weekend for a game against the Dodge City Conquistadors on Friday night before they face the Garden City Broncbusters on Saturday afternoon.
Neosho County 119, Friends JV 58
Neosho County: 44 75 — 119
Friends: 24 34 — 58
Scoring
Neosho County: J. Carraway 25, M. Jones 21, E. Vaigafa 11, Z. Sawyer 10, M. Odingo 9, M. Loggins 9, J. Harriott 8, A. Norris 7, X. Phillips 5, N. Hinkley 4, D. Yates 4, A. Lyons 2, A. Ayuel 2, J. Parker 2
