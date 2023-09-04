Erie XC @ Burlington - Aug. 31, 2023 - Arthur Pollreis and Dylan Kirkpatrick

Freshman Arthur Pollreis (143) and junior Dylan Kirkpatrick (142) run in Burlington on Thursday.

 Contributed photos

BURLINGTON — The Erie Red Devils opened the cross country season in Burlington on Thursday.

“This is a tough race for us against some very good competition. There are some teams at this race with JV runners that would earn a varsity spot in most schools,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “Our kids have to fight very hard to keep up with the lead pack in every race. This race was the first cross country race for four of our kids, and I was pleased with their effort.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments