STRONG CITY — Even the mud couldn’t slow down some of the Erie Red Devils.
Despite what Red Devils cross country head coach Kyle Carpenter called “the muddiest course I’ve ever seen,” Erie’s runners still earned a pair of personal records and junior Breanna Ross qualified for the KSHSAA 2A State Cross Country Championships.
“I would have preferred to race on a harder surface so the kids could set faster times, but sometimes this is just the way it goes with cross country,” Carpenter said. “I am proud of our kids for fighting to the finish and especially pleased that no one was hurt.”
Leading the pack was Ross, who notched a fourth place finish at 23:12 to qualify for the state championships. Ross was a little over 30 seconds away from walking away with a top-three finish.
“We are all very excited for her and wish her all the best,” Carpenter said.
The rest of the Erie girls team finished between 36th place and 45th place.
Sophomore Peyton Neises, who Carpenter said struggled running through the mud despite showing improvements all year, logged a time of 29:25 for 36th.
Three spots behind Neises, senior Sarah Stark ran her final race for the Red Devils in 30:27 to cap off a year in which she fought through injuries and illness all season.
Sophomore Kayleigh Altman rounded out the girls team with her 45th-place performance in a time of 32:43.
As for the boys team, freshmen Michael Richenburg (60th place) and Dylan Kirkpatrick (74th place) each set personal records with times of 25:12 and 31:33.
“Michael has improved greatly this season, and I’m excited to see where he goes next year,” Carpenter said. “It hasn’t been easy for Dylan, but he has continued to give his best and has seen huge improvements.”
Senior Drayton Kennedy completed his career with the Red Devils by taking home 21st place after he turned in a time of 21:07. Along with Kennedy, senior Michael Reed also ran his last race on Saturday and finished in 27:35 to earn 67th place.
Erie’s other two boys runners, freshmen Reid Duff and Aiden Wiles, finished the race in 24:13 and 29:01 to leave with 56th place and 70th place.
“All of these kids have had a great season and gotten faster,” Carpenter said. “Our new runners especially saw huge improvements in their race times. With enough time, I have no doubt that each of these kids can grow into good runners. I loved coaching all of them and can’t wait until we start working out again next summer.”
Up Next
Ross will race in the KSHSAA 2A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.
