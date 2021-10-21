JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — Nobody had to remind the Humboldt Cubs of the stakes.
Two wins in Tuesday night’s home meet would leave the Cubs’ fate in the hands of other Tri-Valley League schools with a potential League co-champion title on the line. Two losses could have led to Humboldt falling from the brink of glory to a three seed in the upcoming Sub-State tournament.
Despite their best efforts and a pair of home victories over Bluestem and Fredonia on Tuesday night, Eureka remained calm under pressure and locked in sole possession of first place in the final League standings with wins over Neodesha and Yates Center.
“Going in, we knew we could also end up as third in the League or co-champions, depending on how other matches went,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We knew we wanted to get those two wins to at least maintain that two seed.”
The Cubs stuck to their plan to come away with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-13) victory over Fredonia and a 2-0 (25-15, 25-22) win against Bluestem.
Behind a raucous home crowd’s support and 21 combined kills from Kirstyn Murrow and Nautianna Goforth, Humboldt effectively guaranteed itself at least that No. 2 seed in the postseason.
“I just thought we played really great last night,” Meadows said. “Everybody played really well in the wins, so it was nice to see that.”
Along with those kills, the Cubs also piled on at least 30 digs and reached double-digit aces in each of their matches.
“We served well,” Meadows said. “We tend to have aggressive serving, so we have more errors than I would like, but we also have quite a few aces. It got them out of system a lot.”
Up Next
After finishing the year with a strong 28-8 overall record and locking in second place in the Tri-Valley League behind Eureka, the Cubs will host the Class 3A Humboldt Sub-State on Saturday as the No. 2 seed.
“Knowing that we host the Sub-State tournament Saturday, I feel like that home crowd will be a benefit,” Meadows said.
Humboldt will face the Anderson County Bulldogs (11-22) in the first round at 2 p.m. If the Cubs win, they will face either the Neodesha Bluestreaks or the Burlington Wildcats in the semifinals.
“If we can limit our errors and mental mistakes and the little things, then we can compete with Eureka,” Meadows said. “Basically, we have to limit giving them free points. We have to make them earn every point just like they’ll make us earn all of our points.”
