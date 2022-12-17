OLPE — Despite a strong second half comeback effort, the St. Paul Indians suffered a 56-45 loss to the Olpe Eagles on Friday.

“We had a very slow first quarter and our defense wasn’t there, it was like our feet were stuck in mud,” St. Paul head coach Calea Augustin said. “From the second quarter on, the girls really stepped it up, but still struggled offensively. They played hard and gave effort the whole game despite the outcome.”

