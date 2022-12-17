OLPE — Despite a strong second half comeback effort, the St. Paul Indians suffered a 56-45 loss to the Olpe Eagles on Friday.
“We had a very slow first quarter and our defense wasn’t there, it was like our feet were stuck in mud,” St. Paul head coach Calea Augustin said. “From the second quarter on, the girls really stepped it up, but still struggled offensively. They played hard and gave effort the whole game despite the outcome.”
After falling behind by 11 points in the first quarter, the Indians were never quite able to make up the difference. St. Paul cut down the deficit by 10 over the second and third quarters, but Olpe outlasted in the final frame.
Senior guard Josey Harris led the way with 17 points, followed by classmate Sophia Albertini with 14 points. Seniors Chloe Seme and Kenna Doherty added six points each, while sophomore Jorja Harris tacked on a bucket.
The loss moves St. Paul to 2-3 overall on the young season.
Up Next
The Indians are back on the court against the Southeast Lancers on Jan. 3.
Box Score
Scoring
St. Paul: Josey Harris 17, Sophia Albertini 14, Kenna Doherty 6, Chloe Seme 6, Jorja Harris 2
Olpe: L. Skalsky 15, G. Coughlin 11, A. Clark 9, K. Robert 8, J. Smith 8, M. Broyles 5
