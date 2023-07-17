ERIE — The Erie High School Cross Country team hosted the annual Erie River Run 5K race as part of the 150th Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion on Saturday morning.
Eric Hunn finished first on the men’s side with a time of 17:55, while Sheila Johnson finished first on the women’s side with a time of 24:15.
Due to a bridge closure at the river, the 2023 running of the Erie River Run used an amended route. EHS Cross Country head coach Kyle Carpenter made sure the route was still exactly five kilometers.
Results
Men
12 & under: 27 - Owen Coover 31:41; 33 - Clarke Jew 34:21; 37 - Brock Schoenhofer 35:55; 38 - Jack Schoenhofer 36:25; 65 - Quincy Schoenhofer 56:37; 66 - Marcus Schoenhofer 56:37
13-19: 2 - Josept Lazobarahona 21:55; 3 - Isaac Myers 22:34; 16 - Colten Weil 25:55; 18 - Quinten Heady 28:16
20-29: 6 - Jon Stewart 23:12; 7 - Bailey Schoenhofer 23:32; 8 - Jacob Tice 23:46; 44 - Jessup Schons 41:03; 57 - Trevor Schoenhofer 52:56
30-39: 1 - Eric Hunn 17:55; 4 - Zach Welch 22:47; 5 - Dakota Schoenhofer 22:55; 15 - Schuyler Schoenhofer 25:22; 25 - Jason Jones 29:49; 73 - Tony Coover 1:00:37
40-49: 55 - Michael Jew 50:10; 59 - James McVay 53:55
50-59: 9 - David Stottmann 23:50; 13 - Bruce Schoenhofer 25:14; 28 - Darin Schoenhofer 31:56; 48 - Brian Schoenhofer 44:24
60+: 11 - Joe Clevenger 24:29; 22 - Larry Smith 29:09; 42 - Mike Strickland 38:01; 74 - Greg Hunn 1:00:37
Women
12 & under: 30 - YoYo Pardo 32:10; 52 - Sophia Coover 48:58; 54 - Charlee Jew 50:03; 58 - Roxana McVay 53:54
13-19: 19 - Preslee Sprague 28:36; 23 - Karis Guilfoyle 29:17; 29 - Maryn Guilfoyle 32:07; 32 - Jaycee Smith 32:16; 34 - Ava Favela 34:22; 45 - Jaycey McVay 42:22; 46 - Kai McVay 42:23; 49 - Jaycee Cunningham 45:21
20-29: 24 - Kimberly Schoenhofer 29:45; 50 - Gabby Sands 47:30; 56 - Bailey Tomlinson 50:27; 64 - Hayden Schoenhofer 56:37; 67 - Elly Gordon 56:37; 75 - Shauna Fiala 1:01:35
30-39: 21 - Tanna Hudson 29:00; 31 - Megan Heady 32:14; 35 - Marisa Jones 34:54; 39 - Kaitlyn Cummings 36:26; 61 - Kylie Heady 55:48; 62 - Kim Swayze 55:48; 63 - Deidre Goodwin 55:48; 71 - Ashtin Schoenhofer 57:56; 72 - Emily Coover 1:00:37
40-49: 10 - Sheila Johnson 24:15; 12 - Ashley Deluca 24:52; 17 - Alysia Weil 25:58; 41 - Gina Jew 37:51; 68 - Cindy Gordon 57:22; 69 - April O’Banion 57:22; 70 - Katrina Villarred 57:22
50-59: 14 - Sue Dispensa 25:19; 36 - Stephanie LaRue 35:49; 40 - Sandra Schoenhofer 36:26; 51 - Sandy Erikson 47:33; 53 - Carol Schoenhofer 50:02; 76 - Susan Schoenhofer 1:01:35
60+: 20 - Katherine Morris 28:52; 26 - Jane O’Bryan 30:56; 43 - Jani Brennon 38:42; 47 - Diana Bezold 42:45; 60 - Celia McBride 55:12
