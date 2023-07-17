150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Eric Hunn

Eric Hunn (549) crosses the finish line during the 2023 Erie River Run 5K on Saturday, July 15.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune
150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Schoenhofer Family

Members of the Schoenhofer family sprint to the finish during the 2023 Erie River Run 5K on Saturday, July 15.

ERIE — The Erie High School Cross Country team hosted the annual Erie River Run 5K race as part of the 150th Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion on Saturday morning. 

Eric Hunn finished first on the men’s side with a time of 17:55, while Sheila Johnson finished first on the women’s side with a time of 24:15.

150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - McVay Family

The McVay family finishes the 5K as walkers during the 2023 Erie River Run 5K on Saturday, July 15.
150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Josept Lazobarahona

Josept Lazobarahona (608) crosses the finish line during the 2023 Erie River Run 5K on Saturday, July 15.
150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Sheila Johnson

Sheila Johnson (557) crosses the finish line during the 2023 Erie River Run 5K on Saturday, July 15.
150th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion - Isaac Myers

Isaac Myers finishes with a time of 22:34 to finish third overall and second in the 13-19 boys division during the 2023 Erie River Run 5K on Saturday, July 15.

