PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 battled a trio of teams from Missouri in American Legion Triple-A baseball action in Pittsburg over the weekend. The tournament featured a trio of teams from Kansas and Missouri, and was title the MoKan Showdown.

Chanute opened the tournament Saturday morning with a doubleheader. Game 1 saw Post 170 take a 7-1 loss to the Oak Grove Post 379 Senators. Game 2 ended end a 7-4 win for Chanute over the Lee’s Summit Post 189 Outlaws. Chanute rounded out their tournament Sunday morning with a 10-3 loss to the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments