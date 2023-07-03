PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 battled a trio of teams from Missouri in American Legion Triple-A baseball action in Pittsburg over the weekend. The tournament featured a trio of teams from Kansas and Missouri, and was title the MoKan Showdown.
Chanute opened the tournament Saturday morning with a doubleheader. Game 1 saw Post 170 take a 7-1 loss to the Oak Grove Post 379 Senators. Game 2 ended end a 7-4 win for Chanute over the Lee’s Summit Post 189 Outlaws. Chanute rounded out their tournament Sunday morning with a 10-3 loss to the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers.
Kristopher Harding II (2-2) earned the lone pitching win, and Nathan Meisch picked up a save (1). Parker Manly, Dax Axelson and Luke Noonan also pitched in the tournament.
Meisch and Alijah Christy led the offense with a pair of 5-for-9 performances at the plate. Harding led with three RBIs, and Meisch, Axelson, Bryan Jackett and Cohwen Wheeler also drove in runs. Noonan led the team with two stolen bases on the weekend.
Up Next
Because there are only seven Triple-A teams in the state, Chanute (6-9) earned an automatic bid to the state tournament. The Triple-A state championship is set to begin July 19 in Pittsburg.
Oak Grove 7, Chanute 1 (7)
Oak Grove: 000 025 0 - 7 12 0
Chanute: 000 010 0 - 1 8 1
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H; Kristopher Harding II 1 H; Nathan Meisch 1 H; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H; Alijah Christy 2 H, 1 R; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 SB; Dax Axelson 1 H; Parker Manly (L, 0-3) 5.0 IP, 5 ER, 10 H, 4 K, 2 BB; Dax Axelson 2.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB
Chanute 7, Lee’s Summit 4 (7)
Lee’s Summit: 101 101 0 - 4 7 3
Chanute: 140 002 X - 7 10 2
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H, 2 R, 1 SB; Kristopher Harding II 2 H, 2 RBI; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R; Bryan Jackett 1 H, 1 RBI; Kolby Baker 2 H, 1 R; Luke Noonan 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Alijah Christy 1 H, 1 R; Dax Axelson 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kristopher Harding II (W, 2-2) 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 1 K, 3 BB; Nathan Meisch (S, 1) 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K
Sedalia 10, Chanute 3 (6)
Sedalia: 050 230 - 10 8 2
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H, 2 R; Kristopher Harding II 1 RBI; Nathan Meisch 3 H, 1 RBI; Cohwen Wheeler 1 RBI; Alijah Christy 2 H; Kaiden Seamster 1 H, 1 R; Nathan Meisch (L, 2-1) 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 2 BB; Luke Noonan 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 3 BB
