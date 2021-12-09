JARED McMASTERS
Nobody embodied the Chanute Blue Comets boys basketball team’s offense on Tuesday more than Larson Koester.
Chanute’s sophomore guard flexed his ability to knock down long-range shots, curl off a screen at the arc to crash the paint or use his body to draw contact in the paint en route to 22 points in the Blue Comets’ season-opening 57-51 victory over the Caney Valley Bullpups.
“Larson does a really good job of using his body and using angles to get to spots,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “Everybody on our team can get on little streaks like that from three, so he did a good job tonight to step up and knock some down when we needed them.”
Koester’s versatility mirrored Crabtree’s approach to managing Chanute’s offense in the home win.
During a first-half game plan that featured plenty of outside shots and patient swing passes around the 3-point line, Koester dazzled with a handful of 3-pointers to put the Blue Comets up 22-10 midway through the second quarter.
When Chanute came out of the halftime break with a revamped emphasis on attacking the basket at a much more aggressive pace, Koester put his head down and charged through Caney Valley’s defense.
“Absolutely, we were trying to get to the paint a little bit more,” Crabtree said. “We typically shoot a lot of 3-pointers, but we want to have the right ones, so we need to play inside-out a lot more. We’re trying to stress that, put some pressure on the officials and put some pressure on those guys to not foul.”
As the Bullpups repeatedly fouled the Blue Comets in the final two minutes to stage a comeback from their eight-point deficit, Koester went 4-of-7 from the free-throw line in the last 90 seconds to keep Chanute in the driver’s seat.
And when Larson wasn’t scoring, his older brother, Kam Koester, initiated the offense for a large portion of the second half. The pair tallied 35 total points on 12-of-23 shooting, and Kam hauled in 10 rebounds to earn a double-double in the season opener.
Despite his team’s highlights on offense, Crabtree was quick to point out that he thinks his squad still needs to improve its scoring and rebounding against zone defenses.
“I thought we played OK,” Crabtree said. “It was a little shaky at parts, but we got better throughout the game. We made some adjustments and were able to execute a few different things, which was nice to see in game one.”
Up Next
Chanute will prepare for a road matchup against the Rose Hill Rockets that’s slated for Friday, Dec. 10.
Chanute 57, Caney Valley 51
Chanute: 9 21 12 15 — 57
Caney Valley: 7 13 13 18 — 51
Scoring
Chanute: Larson Koester 22, Kam Koester 13, Kaiden Seamster 9, Shan Williams 7, Parker Manly 4, Eric Erbe 2
