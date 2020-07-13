The Kansas State High School Activities Association is recommending wearing face masks in organized competition.
On July 2, KSHSAA issued a press release after Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-52 was announced earlier that day. The order pertains to wearing face masks while in public to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by it.
KSHSAA’s recommendation stated that “unless specific guidance within a county indicates otherwise, masks or other face coverings should be worn by participants in any organized sports activity anytime participants are around others and unable to maintain 6-foot physical distancing.”
Still, the press release does reference the CDC guidelines, saying “individuals who are engaged in high intensity activities, like running, may not be able to wear a mask or face covering if it causes difficulty breathing.”
KSHSAA also doesn’t want participants to wear a mask if it may become wet.
The organization wants coaches to think of the recommendations while trying their best to prepare students-athletes.
“The KSHSAA encourages coaches to consider alternative activities if adequate physical distancing cannot be maintained in the absence of the participant wearing a mask,” the KSHSAA wrote.
“All non-participants in workout activities such as coaches, staff and non-participating students should wear a mask or face covering at all times when around others and 6-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained.”
As of July 13, 2020, there are 3,296,599 total cases in the US, with 134,884 deaths. In Kansas, there are 20,058 total cases, with 1,343 hospitalizations and 288 deaths.
