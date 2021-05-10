Three Chanute High tennis players qualified for State at Regionals in Parsons on Friday.
Individual results
Singles:
In No. 1 doubles play, Lawson Collins placed fifth to qualify for State. In the first round, he defeated Coffeyville 6-0 and 6-0. In the second round, he lost to Indy 6-1 and 6-0.
In the consolation, Collins defeated Fort Scott 6-3 and 6-2, and went on to beat Fort Scott 7-5, 6-4.
In No. 2 doubles play, Trey Smoot was eliminated in the first round by Fort Scott 7-6(5) and 6-4.
Doubles:
Kaidan Frederick and Hayden Newton placed third to qualify for State. Following a first-round bye, the duo defeated Labette 6-3, 6-4 in the second round, but lost in the semifinals to Indy 6-2 and 6-1.
In the third-place match, Frederick and Newton were victorious over Parsons 6-2 and 6-4.
Grayson Burchett and Camden Hugo were eliminated in the consolation round. They defeated Parsons 6-1 6-1, but lost in the second round to Indy 6-1 6-0, and were defeated in the consolation round to Labette County 6-4 and 6-2.
“I’m very proud of the way we competed (Friday),” CHS head coach Jeff Smith said. “Newton and Freddy came out and took care of business. Lawson was able to grind his way through consolation to qualify. Just an awesome accomplishment for these guys and I know they’re looking forward to competing at the State Tournament next week.”
State tourney play will be in Topeka Friday and Saturday.
