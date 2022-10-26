View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
The Chanute Blue Comets had a successful day at the KSHSAA Regional Cross Country Championships held here Saturday morning. The Blue Comets qualified the boys as a team, with sophomore Macie Moore earning the lone qualification on the girls side.
“They’ve been working so hard this year, and to see them reach their goal today was awesome,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said.
Moore kicked off the day with a fifth place finish in the girls race, earning her second straight state qualification. Although she dropped a few spots near the end of the race, Moore easily made the top-10 after running with the lead pack most of the race.
“She gets to these big time races, and she flips a switch and steps up to another level,” Rinehart said, noting the sophomore cut another 20 seconds from her time.
After qualifying during her freshman year, Moore came down with illness right before the meet, sidelining her.
“It's gotta be pretty fulfilling for her I’d think, some sweet redemption finally getting to compete and see what she can do there,” Rinehart said.
Senior Mackenzie Crapson earned a 28th place finish, followed in order by freshman Jarynn Hockett, senior Abby Stephenson and sophomore Violet Stich.
The second race of the morning saw freshman Easton Colborn once again lead his squad in the boys race. Colborn’s time of 18:11 earned him a sixth place finish, leading the boys to a third place finish and state qualification.
“We knew coming in that they were gonna have a shot for top-3, but it was gonna be a dogfight with Wellington and Iola,” Rinehart said. “Iola has beaten us several times this year, but we had improved a lot so I was confident that they could run with them, and they did just that.”
Junior Josept Lazzo-Barahona and senior Gage Jesseph finished just outside the top-10 in 11th and 12th places.
“That was a really strong top-3 for us,” Rinehart said.
Senior Brock Godinez ran hard enough for a top-20 finish, followed by junior Trenton Banks in 31st. Banks cut nearly 40 seconds off his time in the SEK League meet for his best performance of the year.
“Trent had a big day today. He’s been our No. 5 runner all year, getting better and better, but we knew that gap between four and five was where we had to make up some ground,” Rinehart said. “He finished in front of Iola’s fourth runner which was huge for us.”
Freshman Tyler Rowden finished 41st, with senior Devin Spencer rounding out the squad in 52nd.
All seven runners will now make the trek to Wamego on Saturday for the state meet. Jesseph and Godinez have experience at the meet, having competed in 2021, while Moore and the rest of the boys squad will make their debut.
“They have a year of experience, so they know what to expect course-wise and environment-wise, so they can kinda guide our younger runners,” Rinehart said of Godinez and Jesseph.
After cracking the 18-minute mark multiple times this year, Colborn will be the odds-on favorite Blue Comet to earn a medal. Rinehart said the freshman has been improving each week, and hopes to see him peak in Wamego.
“Easton can medal, he's really focused and he's gonna be shooting for that,” Rinehart said.
Up Next
The Chanute squad is now focused on this Saturday, when the Blue Comets travel to Wamego to run the KSHSAA Class 4A Cross Country State Championships at the Wamego Country Club. The boys race is set for 10:35 a.m., with the girls race to follow at 12:20 p.m.
“Obviously we want them to go out and compete as hard as we can, but we want them to enjoy the experience too,” Rinehart said. “Hopefully this is something we can build upon and get back to next year.”
Results
Girls 5K (37 runners)
5. Macie Moore (21:28)*
28. Mackenzie Crapson (24:59)
29. Jarynn Hockett (25:09)
30. Abby Stephenson (25:12)
31. Violet Stich (25:17)
Team Scores: Winfield 22, Labette County 57, Fort Scott 74, Independence 105, Chanute 106
Boys 5K (52 runners)
6. Easton Colborn (18:11)
11. Josept Lazzo-Barahona (18:39)
12. Gage Jesseph (18:44)*
20. Brock Godinez (19:37)
31. Trenton Banks (20:47)*
41. Tyler Rowden (21:49)
52. Devin Spencer (22:51)
Team Scores: Winfield 30, Wellington 69, Chanute 76, Iola 94, Fort Scott 110, Coffeyville 148, Labette County 153
*-denotes season-best performance
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.