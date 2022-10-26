Chanute XC Regionals 10.22.22 - State Qualifiers

State qualifiers from the Chanute cross country team pose after the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Cross Country Championships. Pictured, left to right: assistant coach Tracy Walker, Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Trenton Banks, Easton Colborn, Tyler Rowden, Brock Godinez, Devin Spencer, Gage Jesseph, Macie Moore and head coach Brett Rinehart.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

The Chanute Blue Comets had a successful day at the KSHSAA Regional Cross Country Championships held here Saturday morning. The Blue Comets qualified the boys as a team, with sophomore Macie Moore earning the lone qualification on the girls side.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments