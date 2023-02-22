CHERRYVALE — Affirming dominance in their regular season finale, the Cherryvale Chargers beat the Humboldt Cubs, 62-32, on Tuesday night.
Tuesday marked the third time Cherryvale bested its Tri-Valley league foe on the year. The two previous wins over Humboldt were by single digits.
“We want to be playing our best basketball this time of year,” Cherryvale head coach Kelsey Overacker said. “We set the tempo and we play our game. It’s one thing for me to say it but another thing for the kids to do it. They’ve done it the last few games.”
Jailee Reister led the Chargers with 29 points, a season high for the junior guard.
“She’s not a bad little player, is she? She handles the ball well and she can finish,” Overacker said. “She had a nice touch around the rim. Her outside shooting was great. She took advantage of her opportunities.”
Carsyn Haviland paced Humboldt with 13 points while Karley Woods added 10.
Cherryvale’s win, coming on senior night, was the Chargers’ seventh over its last eight games.
“We want to stay sharp,” Overacker said. “We know our sub-state is CNC League heavy. But when we play our game, we’re tough to beat. We want to get shots up and rest our legs when we need to. And we have to stay focused.”
Up Next
Cherryvale improved to 16-4 overall and is the top seed in its Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Chargers will face Baxter Springs in the first round of the postseason on Monday.
“We’ve got to treat this week the same as we have all year,” Overacker said. “We’ll get rest when it comes. The one-seed is a great opportunity, but now we really have a target on our back.”
Humboldt finished the season with an 8-12 overall record and is the third seed in its sub-state field. The Cubs will face Council Grove in the first round.
Box Score
Cherryvale: 21 20 18 5 — 62
Humboldt: 6 9 14 3 — 32
Scoring
Cherryvale: Bethany Umbarger 18, Jailee Reister 29, Kelsi Lantz 5, Shelby Raida 5, Kadynce Forman 4, LiliAnn Whittley 2
Humboldt: Skylar Hottenstein 3, Kenysin Hottenstein 2, Shelby Shaughnessy 4, Carsyn Haviland 13, Karley Wools 10
