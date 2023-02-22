Humboldt WBB @ Cherryvale 2.21.23 - Carsyn Haviland

Carsyn Haviland (20) of the Humboldt Cubs races up the floor after a steal during Tuesday's loss to the Cherryvale Chargers at Cherryvale High School.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

CHERRYVALE — Affirming dominance in their regular season finale, the Cherryvale Chargers beat the Humboldt Cubs, 62-32, on Tuesday night.

Tuesday marked the third time Cherryvale bested its Tri-Valley league foe on the year. The two previous wins over Humboldt were by single digits.

