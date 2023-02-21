View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
ERIE — Despite the swirlings of senior night festivities, the Erie Red Devils were unable to contain the Neodesha Bluestreaks in a 56-34 loss here Tuesday.
“We were playing okay, then they just kinda put us away in the second half,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said.
Neodesha led 10-6 after eight minutes, extending that margin to 26-13 by halftime. Strong shooting for the Bluestreaks mixed with early foul trouble for the Red Devils allowed the visitors to take a stronghold on the game early.
Junior Alex Pasquarelli tried to spark her squad with a pair of buckets in the third quarter, inching toward bringing the game back within single digits. Despite Pasquarelli’s eventual double-double performance, the Bluestreaks continued to score at-will.
“I was happy with Alex taking the ball to the basket a little bit more, as opposed to dribbling around,” Daniels said.
Neodesha closed the game with an 18-point fourth quarter to handily take the final regular season game.
Pasquarelli finished with a team-high 10 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Kinzie Cleaver had six points and four rebounds while junior Zarien Collins finished with five points and five rebounds.
“Kinzie always plays four, hard quarters for us,” Daniels said. “Zarien made a couple big shots for us off the bench as well.”
Sophomore Jacksen Powell notched five points and eight rebounds, senior Skyller Hopper had four points and sophomore Taytum Olds and freshman Kaeleigh Daniels scored two each.
Neodesha benefitted from a three-headed attack, equally spread across all 32 minutes. The Bluestreaks, now 16-4, got 18 points from Kristen Stover, 14 from Prayer Roebuck and another nine from Darcie Dyke.
Up Next
The Red Devils (6-14) are set to receive the No. 7 seed for sub-state, with a matchup against the Pleasanton Blu-Jays (15-5) on Tuesday.
Box Score
Neodesha: 10 16 12 18 — 56
Erie: 6 7 8 13 — 34
Scoring
Neodesha: Kristen Stover 18, Prayer Roebuck 14, Darcie Dyke 9, Samantha Stover 4, Raeleigh Booth 4, Eily Degraw 3, Olivia Pond 3, Halle Hoard 1
Erie: Alex Pasquarelli 10, Kinzie Cleaver 6, Zarien Collins 5, Jacksen Powell 5, Skyller Hopper 4, Taytum Olds 2, Kaeleigh Daniels 2
