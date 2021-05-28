Run, Rawley Run!

Chanute High sophomore sprinter Rawley Chard led Blue Comet track to 50 points and a fourth place finish as a team in Wichita Friday at the 4A State championships. Chard won the 200m, was second in the 400m by an eyelash, and was a member of the gold medal-winning, school record-setting 4x100m and 4x400m relays.                 

 Sean Frye

WICHITA — Sophomore Rawley Chard led a stellar day for                              the Chanute Blue Comets boys track team Friday.

CHS finished fourth in the Class 4A State championships with 50 points.

Louisburg, the Regional champion at the meet Chanute attended, placed first with 77.5, Andale second with 73 and Buhler third with 53.

Chard had a hand in 38 points, claiming gold in the 200m dash, second in the 400m dash, and was on the gold medal-winning, school record-setting 4x100m and 4x400m relays.  

Chard ran the 200 in 22.5 and the 400 in 49.64.

He joined Quentin Harris, Eric Erbe and Dagen Dean who toured the 4 x 100 oval in 43.20.

William Guan, Bryce Bingham, Erbe and Chard also struck gold in the 4 x 400 in 3:27.92.

Bingham added a fifth in the 300 hurdles 41.02 and Harris placed sixth in the 100 in 11.8.

Also scoring a medal was junior Kolten LaCrone, taking fourth in the discus with a throw of 142-1.

The Blue Comet girls failed to advance anyone to the finals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments