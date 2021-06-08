Chanute’s American Legion baseball team is in full swing for the first time in two years.
Last season, American Legion cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many teams across the nation still played independently without American Legion backing. Now, American Legion baseball is back and better than ever.
Second-year junior Chanute Post 170 A coach Jeremy Wheeler, who was the head coach last season of the unsanctioned team, said he is looking forward to this year.
“I’m super excited. We started the season last Wednesday with a couple of wins over Cherryvale, but super excited,” Wheeler said. “The guys looked great. Even from last year, I think we came a long ways.”
Alongside Wheeler as assistant coach is Hunter Friederich, who is also happy about playing.
“I’m really excited for this season,” Friederich said. “Our team is pretty young, but we have the kids and the talent to make it a good season for sure.”
Last Wednesday at Katy Park, Chanute won 11-1 and 8-1 over Cherryvale. Several players who contributed to those wins are primed to carry this consistency throughout the season, and all of the players are from Chanute.
At first base is Royce Chaney. Chaney is a good, young defensive player with a ton of potential.
Dax Axelson is at second, and also plays catcher at times. Playing junior varsity for Chanute last season, Axelson is also a solid performer defensively with a high ceiling.
Over at shortstop is Rhett Smith, a varsity player for CHS. Smith will also pitch, as he did with CHS last spring. Smith is a solid all-around player who can hit both for power and average. He will also play good defense for the 17 and under group.
At third base will be another CHS varsity player, Braxton Harding. Harding delivers in the 3-hole, while also using his speed on the base paths.
In the outfield at left field will be Nathan Meisch, who played Babe Ruth Baseball last year. Meisch will also be in the rotation as a pitcher.
In the biggest part of the field at center will be wrestling State champion and CHS varsity player Ty Leedy. Leedy has a knack for getting on base with a good bat while using his speed on the base path. That same speed will be used to track down tough fly balls in the outfield.
At right field will be Wheeler’s son in Cohwen Wheeler, who is also a Chanute varsity player. Wheeler will also be in the rotation as a pitcher.
At catcher will be Blue Comet varsity player Bryan Jackett. Jackett, who will be the primary catcher, can hit for power, while also doing a good job calling the game and stopping any errant pitch.
Substitute players will be Quintin Gregory at catcher and third base, Tevyn James at first base, and Parker Manly at outfield.
Wheeler will also monitor Kaiden Barnett’s situation. Barnett, who has played for Post 170 before, attends Humboldt High School. He sustained an injury during Humboldt baseball season and Wheeler said he hopes he will have Barnett by the time the Zone tournament rolls around.
Still, Wheeler likes his chances with the team he currently has on the field as they showcase their strong suits.
“Aggressiveness at the plate and speed and aggressiveness on the base paths (are our strengths),” Wheeler said.
None of this will matter if pitching isn’t up to par.
In the rotation are Manly, Smith, Wheeler and Meisch, and they will do what they can to improve upon the 12-10 record the group had last year as an independent team.
While there isn’t a senior AAA team this year, 14 of the 22 games played will be against triple-A teams.
This year, Chanute will host Zone play. Zone games are scheduled July 16-21.
Chanute will gear up for a doubleheader Thursday versus Burlington at Katy Park, with games starting at 6 and 8 pm.
Tentative Post 170 A baseball schedule
June 15: home (Katy Park) versus Central Heights, 6 and 8 pm
June 16: at Pittsburg, 6 and 8 pm
June 21: at Central Heights, 6 and 8 pm
June 29: at Burlington, 6 and 8 pm
July 6: home vs Pittsburg, 6 and 8 pm
July 7: TBD vs Iola
July 9: at Garnett, 6 and 8 pm
July 11: home vs Winfield and Moran, 2 and 6 pm
