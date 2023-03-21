Humboldt Golf Illustration

The boys golf team at Humboldt High School will feature a majority of new faces after the Cubs lost four varsity golfers to graduation during the offseason.

“This year will be about improving from day-to-day, week-to-week and meet-to-meet,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said. “I hope we can use this year as a building block to build upon our team for the next three years.”

