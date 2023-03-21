The boys golf team at Humboldt High School will feature a majority of new faces after the Cubs lost four varsity golfers to graduation during the offseason.
“This year will be about improving from day-to-day, week-to-week and meet-to-meet,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said. “I hope we can use this year as a building block to build upon our team for the next three years.”
The loss of the four graduated seniors leaves just a single returning letterman in senior William Kobold. Sophomore Curt Shannon is the only other returner to the squad.
The Cubs are very young this season, as they add sophomore Laken Splane and freshmen Layne Ellison, Aiden Galloway, Logan Hutton, Creed Shannon and Maddox Wehlage to the roster.
“While the team is young and we may not get many accolades this year, they’ll be able to grow as a group and build a firm foundation for the next several years,” Hauser said.
Though he has yet to set the final varsity roster, fourth-year head coach is far from worried about the skill level of his young squad.
“Most of the kids have played golf on their own time before, so they have quite a few of the basic skills down,” Hauser said. “This year will be focused on making improvements and getting better from the first day to the last day.”
Hauser also noted the Tri-Valley League graduated a slew of seniors, so the top-10 spots in the league meet are wide open for the taking.
“I want the boys to put up a fight for medal contention,” he said. “I’d like to see a few of the boys make a run at an individual league medal.”
The Cubs open the season at 1 pm on Monday at the Caney Golf Club. The lone home meet at the Humboldt Golf Course is set for May 2 at 3 pm.
2023 Boys Golf Schedule
3/27 V @ Caney Valley
4/3 JV @ Erie
4/4 V @ Burlington
4/10 V @ Erie
4/18 V @ Fredonia
4/24 V @ Iola
5/1 JV @ Eureka
5/2 V Home
5/4 V @ Uniontown
5/8 V TVL @ Eureka
5/15 V Regionals TBA
5/23 V State @ Dodge City
